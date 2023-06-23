On March 12, 2012, columnist Star Parker published an op-ed in the Washington Examiner titled “Defining Deviancy Down Has Consequences.” Referring to Moynihan’s 1993 essay discussed in previous columns, she wrote Moynihan “was ringing an alarm about what he saw as a dangerous social unraveling as result of our redefining deviant behavior as normal, rather than doubling down on traditional standards of behavior.” She then correctly said that, in addition to defining deviancy down, we have elevated it to a right our society is obligated to protect and provide.
The current transgenderism controversy should be seen in this light. Some people, including children, do suffer from gender confusion, but it is not appropriate for public school staff to encourage underage children to undergo likely irreversible sex-change therapy at public expense. This should not even need to be said. I saw a cartoon recently which pictured a little girl saying, “I can’t choose my bedtime, but I can choose my gender?”
Let me make six additional points: (1) I am not referring to special-needs classes for special-needs children; (2) public school staff are not physicians or nurses and are not qualified to make medical decisions; (3) public school staff are authority figures, and the younger the children over whom they have authority are, the greater that authority is; (4) medical professionals who provide this therapy are egregiously unethical; (5) this and other unacceptable behaviors are undermining public support for public schools; and (6) people who engage in this activity are asking for big trouble in the future.
A chief reason this behavior is inappropriate is likelihood of both long-term and short-term harm to the child and to society at large. We have age minima for getting a driver’s license, for voting, for serving in the military, for purchasing tobacco, alcohol and firearms, etc. If we need a law banning gender-reassignment surgery on children, we have indeed defined deviancy down, a long way down, and it will have dire consequences.
At worst, I can see, 10 to 20 years down the road, a large group of young men, seething with anger because they were sexually mutiliated as children and are then unable to have their own children, going on a killing rampage at the very school they once attended. At best, I can see hundreds, perhaps thousands, of young adults whose futures were ruined as children keeping an army of lawyers busy for decades. Gender reassignment therapy, if it occurs at all, should be limited to adults only.
An excellent case study in comparative medicine is the lobotomy, a surgical procedure popular in the mid-20th century (https://www.healthline.com/health/what-is-a-lobotomy). Lobotomies were brain surgeries to “cure” mental conditions that had not responded to other treatments. Such surgeries, however well-intentioned, often did more harm than good, and some patients died. Today, the procedure is thoroughly discredited, but 70 years ago, it was widely used. We must remember that: (1) good intentions don’t necessarily lead to good results; and (2) the best way to deal with a problem is to prevent it.
To return to the Parker op-ed, she wrote that, “In a 1969 Gallup poll, 68 percent said pre-marital sex is wrong and 21 percent said it is not wrong. . . . By 2009 . . 32 percent said pre-marital sex is wrong and 60 percent said it is not wrong. . . .
“If you think we’re a better nation today because sexual promiscuity is viewed as normal and acceptable, so you must also be comfortable with the rest of the social developments that go along with this. Most notably, the transformation and breakdown of the traditional American family. In 1960, 72 percent of American adults were married. Today 51 percent are.
“The most dramatic transformation here has taken place in those communities most likely to be supporting Democrats and Obama – blacks and Hispanics. In 1960, 14 percent of white adults had never been married. The percentage of never married blacks and Hispanics then was not much different – 17 percent.
“By 2008, the percentage of never married white adults had increased to 23 percent. But among blacks, it grew to 44 percent and among Hispanics 34 percent. . . so it is clear that defining deviancy down has had the most deleterious effects on those communities in which traditional institutions were weakest to begin with. . . Today, deviancy has been defined so far down it has been turned on its head.”
And that was 11 years ago.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
