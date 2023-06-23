On March 12, 2012, columnist Star Parker published an op-ed in the Washington Examiner titled “Defining Deviancy Down Has Consequences.” Referring to Moynihan’s 1993 essay discussed in previous columns, she wrote Moynihan “was ringing an alarm about what he saw as a dangerous social unraveling as result of our redefining deviant behavior as normal, rather than doubling down on traditional standards of behavior.” She then correctly said that, in addition to defining deviancy down, we have elevated it to a right our society is obligated to protect and provide.

The current transgenderism controversy should be seen in this light. Some people, including children, do suffer from gender confusion, but it is not appropriate for public school staff to encourage underage children to undergo likely irreversible sex-change therapy at public expense.  This should not even need to be said. I saw a cartoon recently which pictured a little girl saying, “I can’t choose my bedtime, but I can choose my gender?”