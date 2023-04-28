In 1993, Daniel Patrick Moynihan published an essay titled “Defining Deviancy Down” in the The American Scholar, the official journal of the elite honor society Phi Beta Kappa. Moynihan lived from 1927 to 2003, received three degrees, including a Ph.D. from Tufts University, was an advisor to President Nixon, a professor at Harvard and U.S. Ambassador to the UN, and served four terms as U.S. Senator from New York (1977-2001).
Moynihan was an immensely intelligent man with impeccable integrity. He was an earlier version of today’s Charles Murray, meaning he told the truth regardless of whose feathers it ruffled. Today’s “wokesters” would not like him. “Defining Deviancy Down” is not an easy read, but it is well worth the effort. It is an interdisciplinary, penetrating analysis of our times and is even more accurate today than when written 30 years ago.
Moynihan argues that: (1) every society separates acceptable and deviant behavior; (2) there is a limit to the deviance any society can successfully tolerate; and (3) when that limit is reached, the society will lower its definition of deviance, thereby relieving the pressure by making acceptable what was previously deviant. “It appears to me that this is in fact what we in the United States have been doing of late,” he said.
Moynihan gives an extensive explanation how this occurs but, in essence, he sees social behavior as a whole, a composite made up of parts, and when we accept one new deviancy as normal we encourage the acceptance of others. When a critical mass is reached, the society’s forces of deviance overpower its forces of decency and it disintegrates and collapses into chaos and anarchy.
Just because a smart man said these things doesn’t make them automatically true, but given what has happened in the last 30 years and especially in the last few years, I believe Moynihan’s argument is self-evidently valid. The evidence is everywhere. And, when we attempt to reverse a deviance, as in Dobbs v. Jackson, all hell breaks loose.
One example will suffice. A few years ago, no one in his right mind would have foreseen the current uproar over biological males competing in female sports or minors changing their gender identity without the foreknowledge and consent of their parents. Now these are commonplace.
Violence and murder have been with us for a long time. History and literature are full of them. Lizzie Borden may or may not have killed her parents with 40 whacks of an axe, but someone did.
On May 22, 2022, Politico magazine published the article “Two Professors Found What Creates a Mass Shooter. Will Politicians Pay Attention?” It begins with these words: “Mass shooters overwhelmingly fit a certain profile, say Jillian Peterson and James Densley, which means it’s possible to ID and treat them before they commit violence.” (Peterson is an associate professor of criminology at Hamline University and Densley is a professor of criminal justice at Metro State University.)
“There’s this really consistent pathway. Early childhood trauma seems to be the foundation, whether violence in the home, sexual assault, parental suicides, extreme bullying. Then you see the build toward hopelessness, despair, isolation, self-loathing, oftentimes rejection from peers. That turns into a really identifiable crisis point where they’re acting differently. Sometimes they have previous suicide attempts.
“What’s different from traditional suicide is that the self-hate turns against a group. They start asking themselves, ‘Whose fault is this? Is it a racial group or women or a religious group, or is it my classmates?’ The hate turns outward. There’s also this quest for fame and notoriety. … We don’t think most people realize that these are suicides, in addition to homicides. Mass shooters design these to be their final act.” Recent mass killings support this conclusion.
Moynihan quotes Karl Zinmeister: “There is a mountain of evidence showing that when families disintegrate children often end up with intellectual, physical, and emotional scars that persist for life . … We talk about the drug crisis, the education crisis, and the problems of teen pregnancy and juvenile crime. But all these ills trace back predominantly to one source: broken families.”
We have known this for a long time, but the answer to Peterson and Densley’s question obviously is, “No, politicians won’t pay attention.” And, when someone, politician, journalist or scholar, does try to call this to our attention, leftist extremists try to shut that person down with the heckler’s veto. They believe in the sanctity of nothing except their own extremism. To be continued.
