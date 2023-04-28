In 1993, Daniel Patrick Moynihan published an essay titled “Defining Deviancy Down” in the The American Scholar, the official journal of the elite honor society Phi Beta Kappa. Moynihan lived from 1927 to 2003, received three degrees, including a Ph.D. from Tufts University, was an advisor to President Nixon, a professor at Harvard and U.S. Ambassador to the UN, and served four terms as U.S. Senator from New York (1977-2001).

Moynihan was an immensely intelligent man with impeccable integrity. He was an earlier version of today’s Charles Murray, meaning he told the truth regardless of whose feathers it ruffled. Today’s “wokesters” would not like him. “Defining Deviancy Down” is not an easy read, but it is well worth the effort. It is an interdisciplinary, penetrating analysis of our times and is even more accurate today than when written 30 years ago.