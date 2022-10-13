Our democracy, and any democracy, is fundamentally fragile and requires its citizens and leaders to be committed to its principles and operational requirements. It will not succeed on its own or perpetuate itself.
Democracy is based, first, on majority rule, but which majority and where is it located? There can be many majorities. Imagine a continuum, a horizontal line divided into 100 equal segments (percents), going from left to right, liberal to conservative, Democrat to Republican. Defining a simple majority as 51 segments (percents), how many groups of 51 could you have, going from 1 to 51 on the left or to 49 to 100 on the right? (Answer: 50)
Second, democracy depends on the minority’s, or losing side’s, willingness to accept the will of the majority as legitimate. The more extreme the majority’s position, the less likely the minority will accept it.
Which combination, then, would be best from the standpoint of maintaining a successful democracy? Theoretically speaking, the answer would be clearly in the middle, 25 to 75, with 20 to 70, 30 to 80 and variations in between close behind. The majority in the middle has more incentive to cooperate and compromise with each other while the opposition is evenly split left and right, and an alliance between them is unlikely. The filibuster in the Senate encourages this kind of cooperation and compromise and protects dissent.
What combination(s) would clearly be the worst? 1 to 51 and 49-100, plus those close to them. With majorities like these the opposition is much more united and in a strong position to oppose what the majority does. That is why legislation which receives no support from the minority party, such as the Affordable Care Act of 2010 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, is bad.
This is where we are today, and this politics of division can be traced back to President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” and the Vietnam War, Roe v. Wade, Obamacare, Trump and now the Pelosi-Schumer-Biden disaster.
According to a recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal (“The Real Midterm Election Stakes,” Sept. 19, 2022), if Democrats win majorities in Congress in November they will launch a “giant leap backward,” the first step being the abolition of the filibuster. This will mean that all views other than theirs are irrelevant.
After abolishing the filibuster, “With just two more seats in the Senate, we can codify Roe v. Wade, we can put the protections of Roe in law,” said Vice-President Harris. “With two more seats in the United States Senate we can pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. ... The H.R.1 voting bill creates a federal right to mail ballots and overrides state laws banning ballot harvesting. It requires same-day voter registration and up to 15 days of early voting.” This would be facilitated by admitting the District of Columbia as the 51st state, thereby adding two Democrats to the Senate and one to the House.
“ ... H.R.4 ... would require the Justice Department or D.C. District Court to approve election-law changes in states and localities with a putative history of voting-rights violations. The Attorney General would have broad discretion, and you can bet GOP states will be the main targets as they were under [Obama Attorney General] Eric Holder.”
“The Pro Act ... would override state right-to-work laws that give workers the choice of joining a union; impose a backdoor card-check procedure that neuters secret-ballot elections; impose the Obama-era joint-employer standard that put corporations and contractors on the hook for workers they don’t employ but ‘indirectly’ control, and much more. ... Democrats also want to pass a CO2 emissions ‘enforcement mechanism’ ... . that gives the Environmental Protection Agency sweeping power to regulate CO2 emissions under the Clean Air Act.”
“Build Back Better entitlements including free universal pre-K, child-care subsidies, an expanded refundable child tax credit, paid family leave and Medicare dental and hearing benefits ... lower the Medicare age to 60 from 65 . . . “Major increases in corporate and individual taxes also are likely.
The latest is that Biden wants to have abortions performed at VA hospitals which presumably are exempt from state laws which prohibit them, and Vice President Harris wants Hurricane Ian relief to prioritize “equity and communities of color.” All this while our national debt climbs to $35+ trillion.
These are real threats to democracy. The stakes in the November midterms are very high.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
