Our democracy, and any democracy, is fundamentally fragile and requires its citizens and leaders to be committed to its principles and operational requirements.  It will not succeed on its own or perpetuate itself.

Democracy is based, first,  on majority rule, but which majority and where is it located?  There can be many majorities. Imagine a continuum, a horizontal line divided into 100 equal segments (percents), going from left to right, liberal to conservative, Democrat to Republican. Defining a simple majority as 51 segments (percents), how many groups of 51 could you have, going from 1 to 51 on the left  or to 49 to 100 on the right? (Answer: 50)