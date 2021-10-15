The Democrat Party has turned their backs on our students and their families. We’ve known for years that the Democrats were more interested in pandering to their deep-pocketed union allies than in doing what’s right for giving children an opportunity to learn. But in recent months and indeed since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has finally become clear that Democrats don’t want to give parents and kids a voice in education.
All we have to do is look at the policies and agendas the Democrats are pushing. We’ve seen with the radical, anti-American agenda of so-called “critical race theory.” We’ve seen it with teachers’ unions and Democrats (but perhaps I repeat myself) keeping classrooms closed and forcing kids to struggle through ineffective virtual-only learning for months on end. We’ve seen it with the radical leftist policies of the Biden administration seeking to silence parents trying to speak up at school board meetings.
Across the country, concerned parents are speaking up against Democrat policies like forced mask mandates, critical race theory and more. Democrat President Joe Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, are using the FBI to crack down on parents that speak out against these policies with their local school boards. This is despicable – thank goodness Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Paul and Republicans fought so hard to keep Merrick Garland off the Supreme Court.
Our own Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul took the Biden administration to task in a recent interview, declaring that if parents speak out, “Big Brother is coming after you.” Sen. Paul is right – the Democrats have weaponized the FBI to go after political opponents, in this case using federal law enforcement to keep parents from having a voice in their children’s education.
This is absolutely wrong, and part of a disturbing trend. The Democrat candidate for governor of Virginia – a former chair of the Democratic National Committee – recently declared that he “(doesn’t) think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” And President Biden’s secretary of education said that parents shouldn’t be the primary stakeholder in their children’s schooling.
D.C. isn’t the only place the Democrats are using government policy to advance their political agenda while jeopardizing children’s future. Kentucky’s Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear – whose 2019 campaign was bankrolled in large part by teachers’ unions – slow-walked reopening schools to in-classroom learning, and tried to force unilateral mask mandates statewide until our Republican-led legislature stepped in with commonsense legislation allowing for local control, and was then backed up by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Gov. Beshear played politics with vaccine distribution too. When it came time to distribute the vaccines developed by President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, Gov. Beshear chose to ignore CDC guidelines and leave critical childcare workers out of the early phases of distribution. In the meantime, he prioritized teachers’ union members for doses even though that wasn’t part of the CDC’s guidelines for safely reopening schools.
Kentuckians don’t deserve this kind of treatment. It is no secret that Kentucky’s schools have struggled to compete with surrounding states for decades. And in recent years, as Republicans have implemented common-sense measures like investing more in classroom spending, and prioritizing local control, Kentucky kids are getting a better chance at the education they need to go out and have a successful future and a chance to contribute to our society.
Democrats like Joe Biden and Andy Beshear have behaved shamefully when it comes to educating our children. The Left has turned our classrooms into a political battleground, and their Democrat allies only enable them when they should be standing up for our kids.
When teachers should be helping kids prepare for the future and learn skills, Democrats are trying to force radical liberal propaganda like critical race theory, enforce draconian, one-size-fits- all mandates – or even stifle dissent when concerned parents speak out. When will the unrelenting quest of the political left to politicize our children’s education stop? The unfortunate answer appears to be never!
But there is a better way. Kentuckians know full well now where the Democrat Party stands on education: politics above all else, and kids and families last. Well, Kentuckians have had enough and Republicans will keep working hard to make our schools better for the future. Our kids across Kentucky deserve nothing less.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
