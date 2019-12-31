The Democratic Party has been the party to do the most good for the greatest number of people from Thomas Jefferson to Barack Obama.
As 2019 comes to an end, we can be thankful for the following programs that Democrats have fought for over many of our lifetimes:
• TVA, federal loan programs for farmers and business
• Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Food Safety
• Women’s right to vote, The Voting Rights Act, Equal Pay Act
• Consumer Protection, banking and Wall Street Regulations, Security and Exchange Commission
• Funding for the arts and science, public education K-12, School Breakfast and Lunch Program
• Space exploration, National Science Foundation, National Institute of Health, National Endowment for the Arts
• Worker’s rights, unionism, minimum wage, eight-hour work day, 40-hour work week, overtime, unemployment insurance
• Veterans’ benefits, G.I. Bill
• Vehicle safety regulations and fuel economy standards
Kentucky Democrats resolve that government works best when public policy benefits ALL Kentuckians, not just the privileged few.
We resolve that access to good quality health care is a right, not a privilege based on being able to pay for it. We resolve that no Kentuckian should ever have to choose between putting food on the table or seeing a health care professional or having enough money for medicine.
We resolve that the greatest economic investment is strengthening our public education system from early childhood development to K-12 to adult learning programs for new skills to the university.
We resolve to support businesses not with irresponsible tax cuts but with making sure that we have a well-trained workforce, opportunities for innovation, and smart incentives to attract high-paying jobs with good benefits through a world class education system.
We resolve to secure our future through acknowledging climate change and strategies to slow it down.
We resolve to support investment in infrastructure, an innovative agriculture industry, high speed internet in all parts of the Commonwealth.
We resolve to reject slashing budgets that hurt children, working class families, and retirees.
We resolve that we support a 21st century economy, not just rely on basketball, bluegrass and bourbon.
We resolve to help coal mining communities’ transition from coal to clean energy like solar and wind.
We resolve to fight short-sightedness, greed, and dysfunction in our trade with other countries.
We resolve to fight for a forward-thinking vision for the Commonwealth and good, honest leadership.
We resolve to continue to push for new revenue streams that put Kentucky on par with our neighbors.
We resolve to continue to educate the voter on women’s healthcare, pre-existing conditions, the high cost of medications, and opioid addiction that should be a focus in 2020.
We resolve to use analysis that emphasizes Andy Beshear’s victory was not only about education issues but also about the strong health care message (support of reversing Bevin’s rollback of Medicaid expansion in Kentucky), which brought out suburban women’s votes (in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati suburbs), and catapulted voter-turnout strategy participants — 1 million doors were knocked on statewide.
We resolve to use those “Get Out the Vote” strategies: calls to identify Dem voters, canvassing, the follow-up as Election Day 2020 approaches.
We resolve to control a positive narrative and send our sharply focused message of education, health care, and the connection with good jobs and good benefits.
Over the last year, the Calloway County Democratic Party has been working hard to reach out to people across the political spectrum. In 2020, we resolve to continue to be VISIBLE by:
1. Increasing INVOLVEMENT at the GRASSROOTS level of Calloway County Democrats. 10,000 doors were knocked on in the fall, calls were made by local Dems, and the local headquarters became a center for discussions, meetings, and signage pick-up. We resolve to do more in 2020.
2. Securing and staffing Democratic Headquarters by local supporters
3. Organizing & canvassing during the next Presidential election
4. Focusing on positives of the local and state educational system
5. Participate in parades, events and voter registration drives
6. Support the Murray State Young Democrats.
In the words of a Democratic neighbor, “Let’s resolve to get the vote out and help convince those who have not voted in a while to vote… our lives (futures) depend on it”.
Happy New Year!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
