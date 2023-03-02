However weird it may sound, the title of this column is a new term in our contemporary vocabulary popularized by DirecTV’s removal of the conservative cable news channel Newsmax from its satellite service. The explanation given by DirecTV is that Newsmax’s viewership was low and that the fee Newsmax wanted to charge was too high. Newsmax countered that its viewership was higher than several remaining channels and that its fee is not too high.
Some conservatives say this “deplatforming wrongthink” amounts to leftist censorship and oppression and is a violation of the First Amendment, and they are very upset. DirecTV is a private business, not a government agency, and the First Amendment applies to government, not business. But if DirecTV were acting on behalf of or at the behest of government or various persons in government, it would be a violation of the First Amendment by proxy.
This action by DirecTV did not take Newsmax off the air. Newsmax’s lost viewers can still access its service via DirecTV’s competitor Dish, via cable networks and by streaming services. Yet the question “Is FoxNews next?” comes to mind.
The question of censorship remains troubling in times of both war and peace. Suppose that on June 1, 1944, a major newspaper learned the date of the planned D-Day invasion was June 6 and the place was Normandy, and then published that information on June 2. The long-term result would likely have been the bankruptcy of the newspaper but great and irreparable damage would have been done to the war effort.
In the summer and fall of 1944 those close to President Roosevelt knew he was a very sick man and covered it up. Those close to President Kennedy knew he had serious health issues and they also knew certain aspects of his personal life were very dangerous, and those were kept quiet, too.
These have to do with facts, with information, and what to do (or not do) with or about them. This information was withheld by government from all media to protect the nation as a whole and the reputations of individuals.
More recently this process has taken an ugly turn in two ways. First, an agency of the United States government, the FBI, tried to help defeat a candidate running for president by using false and scurrilous “information” fabricated by the other candidate’s campaign. This could be called “platforming falsethink.” Following that candidate’s unexpected victory, members of the defeated candidate’s party then attempted to destroy his administration using the same lies.
In the next campaign the mass media “deplatformed wrongthink” by suppressing unflattering information about a candidate and his adult son.
What about views, opinions and persuasions of multiple persons that coalesce into different and opposing ideologies? Religion and politics have been two of history’s greatest dividers so our Framers dealt with them in the First Amendment. Their answer: free, open and civilized competition, the same answer Adam Smith gave in economics (The Wealth of Nations, 1776), and they gave their rationale in The Federalist Papers such as #’s 10 and 51.
In Federalist # 10 Madison calls these ideological groups “factions” and correctly says, “The latent causes of faction are … sown in the nature of man; and we see them everywhere …”
Madison continues, “There are two methods of curing . . . faction: the one, by removing its causes; the other, by controlling its effects.” These can be achieved by destroying liberty and creating unanimity. But these are the two sides of the coin of tyranny, and are worse than the disease.
Madison gives his solution in Federalist # 51: “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition.” In # 51 he was writing about the separation of powers and checks and balances in our governmental institutions but the principle applies to factions as well. Let them compete freely and openly in the arena of public opinion. This cannot be free-for-all cage matches where the only rule is there are no rules.
Yet, sad to say, that’s where we are today. Victory at any cost. If falsehoods are needed, lie. If cover-up’s are needed, cover up. If dredging up youthful indiscretions will help, dredge them up, regardless of how many people are hurt or destroyed. Members of Congress threaten public officials they don’t like with violence and encourage protesters to camp out at the homes of Justices of the Supreme Court. Members of the Senate and Justices of the Supreme Court are hounded out of restaurants by mobs. It’s disgusting.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
