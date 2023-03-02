However weird it may sound, the title of this column is a new term in our contemporary vocabulary popularized by DirecTV’s removal of the conservative cable news channel Newsmax from its satellite service.  The explanation given by DirecTV is that Newsmax’s viewership was low and that the fee Newsmax wanted to charge was too high.  Newsmax countered that its viewership was higher than several remaining channels and that its fee is not too high.  

Some conservatives say this “deplatforming wrongthink” amounts to leftist censorship and oppression and is a violation of the First Amendment, and they are very upset. DirecTV is a private business, not a government agency, and the First Amendment applies to government, not business. But if DirecTV were acting on behalf of or at the behest of government or various persons in government, it would be a violation of the First Amendment by proxy.