Although the final results of the 2022 midterm election will not be available for days or weeks, there is much that both parties can learn from what we know so far. And we can learn this from the voting public more than from polls or nasty commercials.

First, we can see that the recent Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade has significant political implications for Republicans.  Those on the right who want to follow the end of Roe with further legal and judicial measures controlling human sexual behavior had best back off. Perhaps now, LGBTQ+ folks and transgender citizens can relax just a bit.