Lawmakers will reconvene for the remaining 26 days of the 2023 Regular Session in just a few days. Because this is an odd-year session, the legislature only meets for a total of 30 days, half the time devoted to session in even-numbered years. Without major issues like a budget, redistricting, or the pandemic on the agenda, the Kentucky House of Representatives will have an opportunity to focus on existing programs with an eye towards ensuring the state’s resources are used as effectively as possible.

The House has 20 committees that meet during the session. Called “standing committees,” these groups are tasked with individual subject areas and allow lawmakers a chance to focus on topics like transportation, education, health services, families and children. Legislation must first clear the appropriate committees before it can be considered on the House Floor.