“It’s a wonderful magical place and so much fun!”
This is what we heard when my wife and I returned from a trip to Florida recently and told folks we had visited Disney World in Orlando, where my sister and brother-in-law now live.
Since most people we know, including our children, have visited this No. 1 worldwide tourist attraction, we decided to spend a day in Epcot Center, which we had been told was the most educational of the four parks for a person like me who doesn’t do rides and princesses. During our 10 hours at Epcot, we enjoyed visiting the country pavilions and discovering, for example, that native Germans cooked real German food in their restaurant.
Disney World is indeed a magic place, a fantasy land where you see many enthralled children wearing princess or pirate costumes. Everything in the Disney park property is very clean and neat. Should a storm shatter a palm tree, a crew would immediately clean up the mess and plant a new one — or so I was told. The park workers, called “cast members,” were unfailingly friendly and polite.
Also the 10-minute films and other presentations at the various pavilions in Epcot are technically superb. Their scripts are designed not to offend people of any political persuasion. Instead of honest history, they offered captivating entertainment.
Of course, this is expensive. When we visited, the daily entry fee was $120 and we spent far more than that once inside. A beer and a Diet Coke together cost $14.50 and, although I am embarrassed to tell you what the beer cost, the coke was $4.50. This year, on Feb. 12, Lincoln’s birthday, the Mouse House raised the entry fee to $200 per person, for one day.
The goal is for people to have fun on these “grounds of illusion,” in the words of a friend. Disney appeals in part because it imagines what people think America should be like. In some ways, the world of Disney reminded me of the artificial dream world portrayed in the movie “Pleasantville.”
Yet Disney’s fantasy world was designed to help us escape the real world by spending time in the kingdom of make-believe. There is nothing wrong with that; we all like to pretend.
What is troubling to me, however, is the other fantasy world that Donald Trump created in his recent State of the Union address. It was a world in which all of the problems he said existed in his inaugural address three years ago had been solved or disappeared.
Here is a sample of some of the lies and distortions included in that address, as fact-checked by reporters from Politico:
• Trump pledged to “always protect patients with pre-existing conditions” while his administration has joined a lawsuit by Republican states to scrap the Affordable Care Act, which protects patients with pre-existing conditions.
• Trump said that “last year … the cost of prescription drugs went down” while in fact “prices for more than 470 drugs people pick up at the pharmacy rose roughly 5 percent at the beginning of this year,” according to Health care reporter Sarah Owermohle.
• Trump said “we are restoring our nation’s manufacturing might,” while the U.S. manufacturing sector actually declined last year, with 12,000 jobs lost in December.
• Trump said that “7 million Americans came off food stamps,” while the fact is that they didn’t “come off” but were pushed off as the Trump Administration tightened the rules for food stamp recipients. Their income didn’t increase, but their benefits were reduced.
• Trump said he was “building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society.” Tell that to the asylum seekers from Central America who are trying to escape death but are denied entrance to the USA and a chance to become as prosperous as many earlier immigrants who have strengthened this country.
All presidents exaggerate their accomplishments, and every year, the State of the Union is said to be great, but no president has matched the over 15,000 lies this president has told in the past three years.
Fantasy and illusion belong in the “Magic Kingdom,” not in Washington, D.C.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
