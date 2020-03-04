In George Orwell’s 1984, he defines Doublethink as deliberate ambiguous, distortion of word meanings, and insincerity – to tell deliberate lies while believing in them.
In Edward Herman’s “Beyond Hypocrisy,” the author explains, “What is really important in the world of Doublethink is the ability to lie and get away with it and cherry pick facts to fit an agenda.”
The hope is that citizens will not know enough about the subject to detect language used to conceal, distort and mislead.
Now, we find ourselves fearful of a possible coronavirus pandemic.
We are reminded of the Pandemic of 1918 that killed at least 50 million people. In months, it killed more people than AIDS has; it killed more people than the Black Death. Now experts are wondering whether this coronavirus, COVID-19, could be another “Big One.”
Bill Gates, warning about the danger of pandemics, bluntly cautions that this virus could be a “once-in-a-century pandemic.” “I hope it’s not that bad, but we should assume that it will be until we know otherwise,” Gates said.
The coronavirus may kill 2 percent of those infected; a similarity with 1918 is that the United States is not ready for a pandemic according to the National Center for Disaster Preparedness.
By Trump delaying and denying the seriousness of this health crisis, lives will be lost.
The Trump Administration did not ramp up funding requests, testing and education of our citizenry, shift resources from the “The Wall” account, and put true experts in positions of decision-making early.
Now at the 11th hour, finally there is some health care movement, but the Trump rallies are still full of lies about the severity of the virus.
Maybe more alarming is that Trump has put VP Mike Pence in charge. Former Gov. Pence has a failed track record for an HIV outbreak in Indiana. Add administration officials like Kudlow, a former TV stock hawker, and Mnuchin, an investor, to the mix?
That speaks volumes about the Trump Administration’s values. It signals loud and clear that money over the human condition is what they are about.
I certainly would never go to a stockbroker for health care advice.
Thankfully in Kentucky, the Affordable Care Act/Medicaid expansion gives thousands of citizens access to health care who did not have it before. And Murray-Calloway County Hospital, operating under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, is a private-room-only hospital, a helpful advantage.
What do we know? This coronavirus spreads easily, there is a fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and it has a community-based transmission.
But, for Doublethink Trumpers, “The Dems are trying to bring down Trump,” says Rush Limbaugh. “This is nothing more than a Deep State Hoax,” according to Donald Trump and Laura Ingraham, a Fox News talking head.
Trumpers cannot use Doublethink and tweet their way around a potential pandemic. One way or another, the truth will come out.
One would think that Trumpers would set aside politics, the stock market losses and the election to empower the experts and medical authorities to do their jobs.
In a post-truth world, we cannot trust anything that Trump says. He is a master of Doublethink!
Candidate and President Trump has exaggerated threats from migrants, the Middle East, and diverted billions of dollars to build “The Wall” that smugglers hack apart with $100 saws. Those dollars could be used for medical security.
And this White House has cut positions and funding to fight pandemics!
When we need scientifically informed leadership, we find ourselves with a president with little knowledge, credibility and tweeting nonsense daily.
Sadly, we are the only major country without universal health insurance and paid sick leave, and we have fewer doctors per capita than our peer countries.
Enter Moscow Mitch McConnell, who is holding up an emergency bill from the Democratic led House to fund this serious problem. He will obstruct by tacking on a revised FISA, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, that may stall any action before the session has ended. Retire Moscow Mitch!
The Trumpers despise small truths of our daily lives, love slogans that sound like a new religion, and crave conspiracy theories to history or journalism.
Don’t fall for Trump’s Orwellian Doublethink of rumor, exaggeration, and wild misinformation!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.