There’s no doubt that Republicans remain the most relevant political party in Kentucky. The evidence is easily ascertained from Tuesday’s (November 5, 2019) election data. Despite the governor’s race where the Democrat shows a plurality of about 5,000 votes, all the other constitutional offices were dominated by Republicans. In fact, including some special elections, Republicans won 12 out of 13 races.
First, I find newcomer Michael Adams’ win to become Kentucky’s top election official inspirational. The Paducah-born attorney, well-known for his national election law practice, dethroned Miss America Heather French Henry, by 64,562 votes to become secretary of state. Beating the Democrat beauty queen is a telling sign, as voters placed their trust in the Republican candidate above her celebrity. As S-O-S, Michael will bring certainty and integrity to the voter registration process, something sorely needed after witnessing outgoing Secretary Allison Lundergan Grimes’ questionable actions for the past eight years.
But there is much more evidence of a strong Republican party in Kentucky. The first Republican attorney general since 1948, and first African American Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, abolished former AG Greg Stumbo by 221,125 votes, an extraordinary plus for Republicans. Very satisfying because Attorney General Cameron can hold the Beshear machine accountable to Kentucky’s Constitution and Regulations, since assuredly the Beshear administration will launch one after the other executive orders attempting to unwind Republican successes.
Of all the candidates, the GOP’s energizer bunny, Allison Ball, jumped over her challenger by 300,935 votes. That makes Treasurer Ball the top vote-getter of all Republicans as she returns to a second term balancing Kentucky’s check book. Again, gratifying that a conservative is watching over this particular Democrat in the Governor’s Office.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles plowed over his challengers with 58% of the vote, trouncing the Libertarian and eradicating the Democrat by 276,319 votes. Commissioner Quarles, the incumbent, is a well-respected advocate for agriculture in Kentucky and was recently elected president of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA) for 2019-2020. His success of developing Kentucky crop exports, creating the Kentucky Hunger Initiative and insuring fuel pumps are accurate and safe from credit card thieves is well received by voters.
Auditor Mike Harmon, like his GOP colleagues elected Tuesday, chuckled all the way last Tuesday with 55.7% of the vote, beating two challengers. He sailed over the Democrat by 204,960 votes. Simply put, his overall theme of following the numbers fairly, is exactly what Kentucky voters want in a Constitutional elected official to maintain accountability among all government employees.
Clearly conservatives were not swayed by an anti-Trump sentiment. If anything, it is more encouraging to see the overwhelming volume of votes for each of these candidates. But the obvious question is, what about Gov. Matt Bevin?
Is his race a mandate against President Trump, who passionately pleaded the case for the governor the night before the election? I would suggest not. Of the 1,443,048 votes cast in the governor’s race, it appears only a small percentage hangs in the balance. And with questions still out there about absentee and paper ballots especially in Jefferson County, it is correct to inspect and recount.
And I will say it again: while Gov. Bevin was less than flattering in some cases and made some unpopular decisions, there is no doubt our state is better because of his administration contributing full budgetary allotted payments to pension funds and recruiting industry, as well as jump-starting our economy. He championed pro-life initiatives, made adoption a priority, removed loads of red tape from government organizations and cleaned up corrupt boards.
While I do not want Kentucky to fail, I sense that a Beshear Administration will become the most ineffectual governorship in our history. His lack of party connection will lead him to govern by fiat and his casino gambling connections and stance on abortion will fly in the face of current conservative leadership.
Without Matt Bevin, there won’t be a charismatic leader that can think outside the box as well as gain consensus from the supermajority in both the House and Senate. Of course, KEA will be salivating to have their “nice guy” in place, but I am confident they soon will grow weary of a man who can do nothing, except what Republicans were already prepared to do.
Like a man without an Island, Beshear will be a governor without a state.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
