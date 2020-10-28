In his column in the Oct. 14 edition of this newspaper, Dr. Ken Wolf asked the question, “Can we find equilibrium?” And, in the March 4 edition, he asked a related question, “Can we prevent civil war?” In response to the second, I published three columns in subsequent issues addressing how we got to our present state and what we might do to avert civil war, and proposed a renewed and reinvigorated federalism as the only answer that might possibly work. Dr. Wolf did not respond.
In political jurisdictions larger than the city state, the relationship between the central government and outlying areas can be, and usually is, contentious. The question is, “Where will power be?” In unitary systems, power is concentrated in the central government and outlying areas are administrative districts without independent power or sovereignty. This was used by England on its North American colonies under George III and was seen as conducive to tyranny.
In confederacies, the opposite prevails; that is, power lies predominantly in outlying areas usually called states or provinces. During the period 1781-1788, the United States was a confederacy governed under the Articles of Confederation. The 13 states were virtually independent and the central government was weak, lacking an independent executive and judiciary as well as the power to tax and regulate commerce. This form of government was seen as conducive to liberty.
When the Framers met in Philadelphia in the summer of 1787, they knew both these forms of government well and liked neither one. The first was too strong and the second was too weak, so, in a bold stroke of statecraft, they designed a new system called “federalism,” which blended or synthesized the two. Their goal was to create a central government strong enough to be effective when and where needed, but not strong enough to become tyrannical. It was and remains an experiment in self government and requires a very delicate and intricate balance of forces.
The dividing line between center and periphery is always in flux, but it cannot go too far one way or the other. In the 1830s, the great French political theorist Alexis de Tocqueville correctly observed in his seminal work “Democracy in America” that the greatest danger to American democracy (or any democracy) is tyranny of the majority.
A stable democracy, i.e., one in equilibrium, has at least two characteristics: (1) near universal acceptance of the outcome of elections, and (2) the granting of legitimacy to the views, positions and arguments of others. Obviously, today’s Democrats do neither, i.e., some reject Donald Trump as the winner of the 2016 presidential election (based on the popular vote) and they champion diversity of all things except ideas.
American public opinion was seriously divided long before 2016. Our present malaise was set off by the Supreme Court’s infamous Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 and by the confirmation fight against Judge Robert Bork led by the late Sen. Ted Kennedy in 1987.
Abolition of slavery had been festering since the Constitutional Convention in 1787, but the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott v. Sandford decision of 1857 brought the issue to a head. Slavery was so contrary to the Judeo-Christian tradition and fundamental American values that it no longer could be tolerated anywhere within the United States. There could be no further compromise, and the Civil War ended it.
We conservatives today see Roe v. Wade and abortion in exactly the same light except worse. Killing millions of unborn human babies is absolutely the most dastardly and despicable act we can imagine, worse even than the Nazi holocaust, as bad as it was. According to the Guttmacher Institute website, there were 862,320 abortions in the U.S. in 2017 for an average of 2362.5 per day. May God have mercy.
Abortion today is like antebellum slavery; it is so contrary to the Judeo-Christian tradition and fundamental American values that we conservatives simply cannot and will not accept it. Add packing the Supreme Court, admitting two new states, diluting or invalidating the First and Second Amendments, total lockdown for COVID-19, open borders, huge tax increases, the Green New Deal, the breakdown of law and order and other tyrannies of the majority. Equilibrium? Civil war? President Reagan used to say the nine most terrifying words in the English language were, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Change that to, “I’m from the government and I’m here to take your firearms” and you’ll get the answer.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.