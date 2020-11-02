Tomorrow is election day, and since all the polls are suggesting a Trump defeat, it may not be too soon for an early look at Donald Trump’s personal impact on American politics and the American psyche during the past four years.
That, at least, is the risk that several New York Times columnists decided to take during the past week. On Oct. 28, David Brooks lamented the loss of a sense of decency in American politics during the Trump term. He said that there used to be a “Floor of Decency” (the title of his column) that made candidates avoid attacks on the personal appearance of their opponents.
Trump broke that rule before the election when he criticized the physical appearance of his 2016 primary challengers Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul. Although Brooks expected this personal attack would cause Republicans to “rise up in moral revulsion,” that didn’t occur, and “Trump’s behavior got worse and worse and worse ... and nothing happened.”
“He (Trump) was defying moral gravity” and many Americans either enjoyed the reality show or just didn’t care. As time went on, it became clear that Trump didn’t just “lower the floor” of decency, but destroyed it altogether, leaving a pit that we might call (my words) the “ends justify any means chasm” in our social and political life.
The following day, Oct. 29, Times columnist Frank Bruni published his column entitled “How Will I Ever Look at America the Same Way Again?” Bruni regretted “putting too much trust in Americans,” expecting them to reject Trump.
He deplored the loss of “innocence, optimism, faith” that “Trump’s presidency has taken from us.” It “snuffed out my confidence,” Bruni declared, as a “damningly large percentage of us” found ourselves able to “forgive florid cruelty, overt racism, rampant corruption, exultant indecency, the coddling of murderous despots, the alienation of true friends, the alienation of truth itself ... the degradation of essential democratic traditions.”
Bruni doesn’t just blame Trump for his callous, immoral behavior. The news media were fascinated by his every crazy utterance. Trump “got the whole of the stage but American complicity and collaboration were shoved in the wings”—where many people kept cheering.
Notice that both of these pundits were not speaking of Trump’s policies or those of the Republicans. Neither condemned the tax break for the wealthy or the attack on the Obama health care act.
Both Times opinion writers were speaking of what some of my conservative friends like to excuse as Trump’s “personality,” in statements such as the oft-repeated “I don’t like his personality, but I approve of his policies.”
I didn’t particularly care for Hillary Clinton’s “personality” in 2016 either, but, as Brooks and Bruni point out in their appraisal, there has been much more damage done to American society and moral tone of the country by Trump’s actions than by his narcissistic personality.
Praising white supremacists, trying to deny voting rights to those who you think will vote against you, using the United States Postal Service and the Department of Justice to serve your personal goals – these are not matter of personality. They are direct threats to the continued existence of our democratic political system.
“They can get rid of Trump, but they can’t get rid of us,” announced Trump supporter Raymond Tedesco in the current issue of Time magazine.
Why, asks Bruni, do about 40% of Americans overlook Trump’s violation of democratic norms, his numerous lies and hateful treatment of anyone who dares to correct him? His vulgarity, criminality, and yes, his “personality,” which is “exhausting” even members of his own supporters.
If Trump loses the 2020 election, the hatred he has unleashed will survive him, says Bruni, and “that’s what makes it (his campaign) so chilling.” If you vote tomorrow, keep in mind these words of David Brooks: “Here’s one thing we will never be able to shake,” he wrote, “the awareness that our basic standards of decency are more fragile than we thought.”
So even if Trump is defeated, we now know, Brooks writes “that any year, some new leader may come along and bring us back to a world of no bottom.” Please think about that.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor's Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
