Each election cycle, I hear politicians say, “this election is the most important election in our history.” The implication that all other elections were less than important is lost in the moment of hyperbole. A pitch with fervor is believed to be an asset by those who ride the circuit for votes.

While I poke fun at political campaigns, I have a great deal of respect for those who are willing to run for office. What to say, how to say it, how to appeal to a group, create integrity – these are the key ingredients to winning an election.