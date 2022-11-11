Each election cycle, I hear politicians say, “this election is the most important election in our history.” The implication that all other elections were less than important is lost in the moment of hyperbole. A pitch with fervor is believed to be an asset by those who ride the circuit for votes.
While I poke fun at political campaigns, I have a great deal of respect for those who are willing to run for office. What to say, how to say it, how to appeal to a group, create integrity – these are the key ingredients to winning an election.
However, consensus among the electorate has shifted. Issues are no longer clear in the America of today. We may want to ask why or how this has happened, but I think we realize the answer. Our divisions seem closely split down the middle, a rural divide from urban is a geographic surety.
Geographically, urban centers appear to have moved away from traditional morals. Aside from that phenomenon, how else can you account for the vote in Jefferson County where Charles Booker received more than 50,000 votes over incumbent Sen. Rand Paul?
My question is not intended to disparage Jefferson County, but to ask how those who did cast a vote for Booker imagine him as a credible candidate when his aim is to defund the police, especially considering Louisville has one of the highest murder rates in the U.S. per capita? As of this week, 131 people were victims of homicide in the Derby city.
Minister of Midwest Church of Christ in Louisville asked the same question of Mr. Booker, who was raised in the Pentecostal church. How can he align “himself with a fringe element that has no place in the African American community. The only thing that it does is divide and bring strife in the community.”(Washington Examiner) It’s a great point to consider and one that seems to resonate among potential voters, but apparently not for thousands of Jefferson countians. Thank goodness for the rural vote to keep statewide and federal candidates in check.
But morality-based issues are becoming more challenging. Take the abortion question on the General Election ballot to add a Constitutional Amendment prohibiting abortion. The Yes answer, desired by family-based advocates, churches, and conservatives, failed to gain a majority and therefore drew a line for the moral issue.
Just over half the people in Kentucky are convinced that there is right to have an abortion. In other words, for a thin majority, this issue is no longer part of their moral code. Maybe the issue was too tightly worded, or like other dilemmas, situational ethics spurred on by apologists has crept deeper into our culture. My characterization here would likely be offensive to some, as in, “How can you say such a thing about my morality?”
Elections always reveal some hint about culture. The current voter trends have devolved into narrow margins where the mincing of issues rule the boundaries. Polar opposites have materialized in larger proportions, where once the extremes made up small minorities. As someone who approaches issues conservatively, it is troubling to see the shift in voter perspectives, especially as they exist alongside of challenging times.
Take no-bail issues and lackluster policing, all Democratic values. Can’t Democrats see how crime is rampant and spurring on more criminals?
Isn’t common-sense policing for repeat offenders important? I think we all know the answer, yet common sense has taken a backseat and those who advocate the opposite of what should happen in order to achieve safety for communities.
Perhaps every election is the most important election ever. The right to vote is a precious part of democracy, which, by the way, works, albeit messily at times. The core value of electing leaders every two, four or six years is evidence of democracy in action.
We can be grateful for our Republic and its Democracy as intended by our founders. No doubt they would be aghast at our modern-day systems, but when we aim to make elections easy to vote and hard to cheat, as Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams often says, we become better at our democracy.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
