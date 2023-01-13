“We are now in the mountains and they are in us, kindling enthusiasm, making every nerve quiver, filling every pore and cell of us.” -John Muir

I looked around at my remarkable surroundings and drank in the moment. Throughout my childhood, I spent countless hours in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky and Virginia but it was never quite like this. The mountains of Alaska are unique. They had already cast a spell on me that kindled my enthusiasm and made every nerve in my body quiver but that particular day felt completely different.