“We are now in the mountains and they are in us, kindling enthusiasm, making every nerve quiver, filling every pore and cell of us.” -John Muir
I looked around at my remarkable surroundings and drank in the moment. Throughout my childhood, I spent countless hours in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky and Virginia but it was never quite like this. The mountains of Alaska are unique. They had already cast a spell on me that kindled my enthusiasm and made every nerve in my body quiver but that particular day felt completely different.
My own breath appeared to crystalize while hanging in the frigid air just inches from my face. A quick glance at the thermometer outside of the ski chalet told me that the temperature was -11 degrees Fahrenheit. I looked up the mountain where my son, Luke was in the middle of a cross-country ski race with his teammates from the Kenai Nordic Ski Team.
The ski team spent the previous night in nearby Palmer, Alaska but my wife, Summer, and I decided to make the trek across the Kenai Mountains that morning. In order to make the start of the first race we had to leave the town of Kenai well before sunrise. The 200-mile trip on snow-covered mountain roads to Government Peak Recreation Area in the Talkeetna Mountains took more than five hours.
We encountered temperatures that dipped as low as 30 degrees below zero when we reached Summit Lake. The lake sits high in the Kenai Mountains near the tiny hamlet of Moose Pass. It is a common place for travelers to stop and take pictures but that’s not why I pulled off the road on that trip.
The cold Alaskan morning was ominously dark at the top of the mountain but I felt compelled to step outside and experience -30 degrees Fahrenheit. The winds on the Kenai Peninsula were wicked that morning and windchill approached -70 degrees Fahrenheit. It didn’t take long for me to realize that 70 degrees below zero was just a little too cold for comfort and we were back on our way.
While traveling through the Mat-Su Valley it appeared that the mountain range on the horizon was glowing. It was still several minutes until the 10:30 a.m. sunrise and the sun’s rays had yet to peak over the mountaintops to the south. The pinkish hues of the pre-dawn snow-covered mountains were unlike anything I had ever seen before and I drove toward them in silent reverence.
Summer and I arrived at Government Peak just in time to see Luke and his teammates going through their pre-race rituals. One of Luke’s coaches informed me that the start of the race was going to be delayed while race officials waited for the sun to warm things up a bit. The International Ski Federation does not allow ski races to begin if the temperature is below -4 degrees Fahrenheit and Alaska high schools follow suit.
An announcement was made and the skiers approached the start line for the grueling race. The temperature had somehow “warmed up” to a balmy four degrees below zero and the race was on. The competitors began shedding their coats, heavy gloves, ski pants, and anything else that was not absolutely necessary.
As a relative newcomer to the sport, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. These young athletes were going to brave the mountain terrain and sub-zero temperatures wearing only their base layers, a balaclava, and thin ski uniforms. I looked around at my fellow spectators. We were all bundled up in layer after layer of arctic clothing from head to foot. I thought about the contrast and marveled at the toughness of the skiers while they began the first climb of the 10-Kilometer race.
Skier after skier disappeared into the forest to traverse the course. The excitement of the start soon died down and I truly began to notice my surroundings for the first time. The thick snow was clinging to the limbs of the black spruce and pine trees while steep, gray rocky peaks rose out of the white mountains above me.
The spectators became boisterous once again when the first skiers raced to the finish line. It wasn’t long before Luke crested the final hill and began his descent to complete his journey. Ice had formed on the hats and faces of the skiers while they exhausted themselves on the course and Luke was no different. He raised his arms above his head as he crossed the finish line and then slumped over completely spent.
The daylight soon began to fade and the crowd slowly dispersed. We took a few pictures and were about to leave Government Peak when the sun dropped below the horizon. The mountains were not quite done with us yet.
The white snow that covered the mountains had given way to a soft, subtle pinkish hue. It was as if the arctic landscape had suddenly gained an unexplained warmth. We were experiencing our first true alpenglow in Alaska.
The term alpenglow comes from the German word alpenglühen. It literally means the Alps glow in allusion to the famous European mountain range. Alpenglow references a red, pink, or even purple glow cast on mountains just before sunrise or after sunset.
Sunlight has a more difficult path to reach the mountains as the sun drops below the horizon. The light has to travel through more of the earth’s atmosphere to reach the mountaintops opposite the setting sun. This causes it to become diffused and reflected off particulates in the atmosphere. Ice crystals, airborne precipitation, and other particulates filter the light and scatter the blues and greens out of our vision to leave only the reds, oranges, and yellows.
Effects of alpenglow are much more pronounced against snow-covered mountains. The white of the snow gives the light a blank canvas on which it can paint nature’s picture. The contrast of the warm glow against a frozen winter wonderland makes alpenglow on a snowy mountain scene a popular choice for ski resort advertisements.
The colors of alpenglow on snow-capped peaks somehow manage to be soothing and exhilarating at the same time. Alaska’s incredibly dramatic mountain ranges give nature an almost unlimited backdrop for its masterpieces. The Last Frontier offers up a true feast for the eyes in so many ways but alpenglow cast upon its frozen topography is one of the most magical.
I was mesmerized by the enchanting spell of the alpenglow. It was like God himself had opened up the gates of Heaven and let a splash of its glory spill onto the mountains. I pulled my wife and son close to me but didn’t say a word.
The mountains are in us now. They make every nerve quiver, filling every pore and cell of us.
