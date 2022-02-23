After a year in office, it is clear that one of President Biden’s top priorities is reversing global warming. In spite of 44+ years of experience in Washington, he has not learned that (1) policies may or may not achieve their stated objectives, (2) they almost always have unanticipated and undesirable consequences.
The next time John Kerry says the science of climate change is settled, he will be right for the wrong reason. Current climate change hysteria is based on two unproven and unprovable assumptions: (1) climate change is caused by man; and (2) man can stop and reverse it. This gives no thought to the likelihood that it is caused by natural, cosmic forces against which man’s efforts are nothing.
An article by Alan Buis of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, “Milankovitch (Orbital) Cycles and Their Role in Earth’s Climate” (Feb. 27, 2020, https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2948/milankovitch-orbital-cycles-and-their-role-in-earths-climate) provides insight: “A century ago, Serbian scientist Milutin Milankovitch hypothesized the long-term, collective effects of changes in Earth’s position relative to the Sun are a strong driver of Earth’s long-term climate, and are responsible for triggering the beginning and end of glaciation periods (Ice Ages).
“Specifically, he examined how variations in three types of Earth orbital movements affect how much solar radiation (known as insolation) reaches the top of Earth’s atmosphere as well as where the insolation reaches. These cyclical orbital movements, which became known as the Milankovitch cycles, cause variations of up to 25 percent in the amount of incoming insolation at Earth’s mid-latitudes. . . . The Milankovitch cycles include:
1. The shape of Earth’s orbit, known as eccentricity;
2. The angle Earth’s axis is tilted with respect to Earth’s orbital plane, known as obliquity; and
3. The direction Earth’s axis of rotation is pointed, known as precession.”
“The small changes set in motion by Milankovitch cycles operate separately and together to influence Earth’s climate over very long timespans, leading to larger changes in our climate over tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of years. Milankovitch combined the cycles to create a comprehensive mathematical model ... The model is sort of like a climate time machine ...”
So, friends, this is the real climate science. You can look it up for yourself. It has been between 15,000 and 25,000 years since the glacial maximum of the last ice age. The earth has been warming since then, millennia before the industrial revolution, and nothing man can do will stop it.
Buis ends by saying, “Several ... studies have upheld the validity of Milankovitch’s work, including research using data from ice cores in Greenland and Antarctica that has provided strong evidence of Milankovitch cycles going back many hundreds of thousands of years. In addition, his work has been embraced by the National Research Council of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. Scientific research to better understand the mechanisms that cause changes in Earth’s rotation and how specifically Milankovitch cycles combine to affect climate is ongoing. But the theory that they drive the timing of glacial-interglacial cycles is well accepted.”
This is not to say we may pollute our planet regardless of the damage it does. It is to say what we ought to be doing now is working on ways to cope with and take advantage of global warming, not wasting time and money on futile and harmful efforts to reverse it. We should also recognize that the earth is responding and will continue to respond to global warming, caused by increasing levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide, through reforestation, thereby addressing the problem naturally.
Biden’s war on fossil fuels is proving very costly. This and his excessive giveaways have set off massive inflation. Recent headlines in the Wall Street Journal have said, “US Inflation hit 7% in December, Fastest pace since 1982,” “US Inflation rate accelerates to 40-year high of 7.5%,” “Higher Inflation is probably costing you $276 a month,” “Where Inflation is hitting Hardest: Groceries, Utilities ...” Inflation is a highly regressive tax that hits lower-income people the hardest.
We have gone from energy independence to dependence on foreign oil once again. Gasoline prices have risen a dollar or more per gallon. Government elites who fly on USAF planes don’t have to worry about this but ordinary people do. Biden is actually begging Middle Eastern oil producers to pump more oil. We are unable to ship natural gas to Europe, thereby making Europe more dependent on Russian exports and thereby less willing to assist Ukraine. Worst of all, it won’t work.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
