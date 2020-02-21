How often do you think the news or information you consume daily is accurate news or “fake news”? How often you confirm the source of news you see online or read in a newspaper? Can we rely on the news which we receive through multiple media these days? Is this information trustworthy?
These are the questions we should ask ourselves. We are living in a world where we are overloaded with information, and this information cannot always be trusted. Deep fakes and fake news are the biggest issues media industries are facing these days. Fake news is a form of news consisting of deliberate disinformation or hoaxes spread via traditional news media or online social media. Digital news has brought back and increased the usage of fake news, or “yellow journalism,” while deep fakes are synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness.
To save ourselves from these issues, there is a need to promote media literacy. Media literacy encompasses the practices that allow people to access, critically evaluate, and create or manipulate media. Media literacy is not restricted to one medium. The U.S.-based National Association for Media Literacy Education defines it as “the ability to access, analyze, evaluate, create, and act using all forms of communication.”
There is a need to create enlightenment among the people and educate them so they can evaluate and analyze the information they receive through different media. Many approaches aim to spread media literacy such as educational programs or online websites, which help individuals distinguish between fake and real news.
Dr. Marcie Hinton is an associate professor in the Murray State University Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, so I asked her opinion about the subject matter. She expressed that “media literacy cannot be ignored because this is very significant for every individual, as it tells them what to believe and to what extent.” She further expressed that to spread media literacy, the best thing to do is to add media literacy courses in the curriculum of children. These courses should be taught from elementary schools because that’s the right time to educate young minds about what’s right and what’s wrong and how to differentiate between them, she said.
“Educators who guide media literacy should be trained first because fake news and deep fakes always come from adults,” Hinton said. Children hardly know about spreading fake news; therefore, educators should be trained in a way that they learn the essentials of the subject first and then they should be allowed to guide the others said, she said. She further expressed that media literacy and advertisement literacy cannot be ignored because our approach toward news and how we take it should be measured and organized.
There are many techniques and ways that can be useful in spotting fake news. Some of these ways include the following:
• Develop a critical mindset, which means keeping your emotional response to stories in check. In other words, analyze whatever you read or see critically and rationally instead of an emotional approach.
• Check the source: whenever you read a story, make sure you confirm the source. Is it from a well-known news agency or someone’s blog? Also, try to find the same story from other sources that will provide a broader picture of the issue.
• Always examine the evidence, which means you should look up for the names and informants who broke the news.
• Always use your common sense. Whether we read news online or at a more traditional media sources, it is not necessarily always true. Use your conscience to see if the story makes some sense or not.
• Use fact-checking websites such as “The Hoaxy” and “Fact Checker” at the Washington Post. These websites help individuals to get verified information.
Being opinionated matters a lot in this modern world, but only being opinionated is not enough. Our opinions should be based on the right information and truth. Therefore, educate yourself and people around you about media literacy.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.