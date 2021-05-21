About the only place Republicans can gather these days without breaking into a family feud is at the White House, where President Joe Biden has been hosting a series of meetings with lawmakers of both parties, on his proposals to invest $4 trillion in America’s crumbling infrastructure.
This past week the Republican Party went into full meltdown mode as they voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her House Republican leadership post.
Cheney’s crime?
Telling the truth! Donald Trump lost the 2020 election by over 7 million votes. Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States.
Rep. Cheney told reporters, “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.” She is certainly not alone among some Republicans, Democrats and Independents.
But Cheney will also be in a dogfight to save her Wyoming seat.
Meanwhile, pro-Trump Republican members who opposed Cheney publicly celebrated her demise on Twitter like the winners of a junior high football game.
“Na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) tweeted out.
Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) tweeted a picture of the infamous 2003 Iraq War “Mission Accomplished” banner used by President George W. Bush on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln. How did that declaration turn out? Symbology: The party of Lincoln?
While Republicans are busy defending their “Big Lie,” Democrats are working hard for the American people.
President Biden has:
• hosted an evenly split bipartisan group of six governors via Zoom to discuss their ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.
• hosted the “Big Four” congressional leaders of both parties in both chambers to discuss his jobs and families plans—a meeting that will include Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has turned the rejection of Biden’s legitimacy into a party rallying cry.
• The president followed up with a delegation of six GOP senators headed by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.).
President Biden is more engaged in trying to get some bipartisan buy-in on his proposals now than he was in his efforts to swiftly pass his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
As White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted, Biden’s team is simply focusing on governing. “We are continuing to work, even with the family excitement (feud) that’s happening on the other side of the aisle,” said Psaki. “We’ll let the intraparty squabbling happen at the table over there, and at the table over here — or a smaller table in the Oval Office — we’re going to have a discussion about how we can work together.”
The White House is about the only squabble-free zone in Washington for Republicans.
In the House, the feuding Republicans are divided into at least three factions:
• A Romney-Cheney group that rejects Trump and his Big Lie about the election.
• A group that embraces Trump’s Big Lie but still claims to have conservative principles.and for absolutely nothing but Trump
Within those factions, subgroups exist. For example, the pro-Trump House right-wing Freedom Caucus seems to be divided between a Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wing and the Q-Anon conspiracy savant Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wing.
Now House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is sabotaging the bipartisan Insurrection Commission to investigate who was responsible for Jan. 6.
It’s hard to imagine anything more threatening to our country than most of the Republican party cheering on a failed cult leader who single-handedly ensured that many Americans would die during the pandemic unnecessarily. Trump then cheered on an insurrection for months prior to Jan. 6, 2021 – a date that will “live in infamy.”
And unless more Republicans stand up and acknowledge our most secure election ever, we may witness in real time exactly how a democracy dies.
“Trying to re-litigate an election which is over and has been concluded by (former) President Trump’s own Justice Department as being free and fair is not productive,” said Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
“There’s an iron rule in politics, which is that when your opponents are destroying themselves, don’t interfere,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).
But this family feud has endangered future elections and the TRUTH.
Newsflash: The sun does not set in the east!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
