We have a representation problem in state government. Many legislators report they spend the equivalent of at least 75% of a full-time job on their legislative duties, yet only receive part- time pay. In the upcoming Kentucky 2022 election, 47 legislators will run unopposed, including our own state representative, as did our state senator in the last election. And no wonder. Any ordinary citizen with a full-time job who must answer to a boss would find it nearly impossible to try to maintain a career and earnestly be a part-time legislator. And most people with bills to pay and kids to raise would find it very hard to live on only the meager wages paid to our state legislators. So, we are stuck with legislators who are older, richer and who often do not necessarily reflect the views of or vote in the best interests of their constituents.
A proposed state constitutional amendment, triggered by the recent passing of SB 88, will make it easier to call a special legislative session with simply a joint proclamation from the leader of the House and the leader of the Senate. So basically, on the whim of only two legislators. Such a monumental change to the workings of our state legislature will lead to more unpredictable legislative calendars and will make it even more difficult for everyday Kentucky citizens to hold elected positions.
Proponents of the amendment correctly say Kentucky is currently only 1 of 14 states in which only the governor may call a special session. What supporters neglect to point out is that of the states that allow legislators to call a special session (36 of 50 states), 83% require in some fashion a poll, written request or vote of a majority of lawmakers in both chambers to do so. The currently proposed amendment would make Kentucky only 1 of 4 state legislatures in the entire country in which a special session could be called based solely upon the impulse of just two lawmakers, who coincidentally happen to be two old, white millionaires. Let’s not change our state constitution to simply place more power into the hands of two career lawmakers. If legislators want to call a special session, at least require them to take a vote on the matter.
