The U.S. is again approaching a crucial point in our right to vote. It can either be the biggest advance since the landmark Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts in the 1960s, or the biggest setback since the start of Jim Crow in the 1870s.
Republicans control most state legislatures and are using “the Big Lie” to enact an avalanche of voting restrictions on everything from early voting, voting by mail, to voter IDs. It appears they also plan to gerrymander their way back to a U.S. House of Representatives majority.
After losing the Senate and the presidency, Republicans seem determined to win back power by rigging the rules against likely Democratic voters, especially Black and brown voters. As a lawyer for the Arizona Republican Party put it boldly before the Supreme Court last week, without such restrictions Republicans are “at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats.”
Meanwhile, House Democrats have passed the most significant reform legislation since President Lyndon Johnson – a sprawling 791-page For the People Act, establishing national standards for federal elections.
The law mandates automatic registration of new voters, voting by mail, and at least 15 days of early voting. It bans restrictive voter ID laws and purges of voter rolls.
Studies suggest these changes would increase voter participation – especially by racial minorities – and requires that congressional redistricting be done by independent commissions, in addition to creating a system of public financing for congressional campaigns.
The legislation sailed through the House, but not one Republican vote! The showdown will occur in the Senate, where Republicans are determined to kill it. With a razor-thin majority of 50 seats plus one (Vice President Kamala Harris), the bill doesn’t stand a chance in the Senate unless Democrats can overcome two big obstacles.
The first is the filibuster used first in 1837.
Not in the constitution, the Senate Rule allows a senator(s) to speak to run out the clock on a bill except budget bills, in essence “talking the bill to death.” It now requires 60 senators to stop the obstruction. The filibuster has historically been used against civil rights and voting rights bills.
And they face a second obstacle.
Two Democrats – Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona – have said they won’t vote to end the filibuster, presumably because they need to preserve their appeal to Republicans in their conservative states to be re-elected.
If Democrats fail to somehow enact the For the People Act, Republicans could send voting rights back 60 years. (See Georgia)
In 1964, preparing for the votes on the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts, President Lyndon Johnson used every tool at his disposal, “an incredible, potent mixture of persuasion, badgering, flattery, reminders of past favors and future advantages,” reported Mary McGrory, former Washington Post reporter.
President Biden, a former senator who spent 36 years negotiating and working both sides of the aisle, could use those skills to help the Democratic Senators accomplish a majority.
But all that may be unnecessary.
Norman Ornstein, an expert on Congress at the American Enterprise Institute, recently offered ways to fix the filibuster without scrapping it. “Simply lower the filibuster threshold to 55 votes instead of 60, flip the way the rule works and require 40 senators to show up to stop a bill, instead of putting the burden on 60 to move it forward.”
“The point is to restore the original idea of the filibuster — to foster more debate,” Ornstein said. “Right now, the burden is all on the majority. If you want more bipartisanship, it will increase if there’s an incentive to actually legislate.”
If President Biden wants to save the agenda that 80+ million voters supported last November from Republican Mitch McConnell’s obstruction, then Biden may want to invite Senators Manchin and Sinema to the Oval Office, remind them that he shares their love of the Senate traditions, and enlist them to foster more bipartisan compromise — beginning with changes to the filibuster rule.
“The filibuster has to be more painful, it has become too easy, too comfortable,” Sen. Manchin has concluded. “I’m willing to look at any filibuster reform, but I’m not willing to take away the involvement of the minority.”
This may be the turning point that the Senate needs to be an august body again.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
