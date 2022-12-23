“Freshly-cut Christmas trees smelling of stars and snow and pine resin - inhale deeply and fill your soul with wintry night.” - John J. Geddes

Daylight’s last minutes were fading fast and I still had ground to cover. The temperature hovered around zero degrees Fahrenheit during the few hours of sunlight that winter in our corner of Alaska allowed us. I stopped to rest my weary legs and took off my balaclava so that the frigid air could wash over me along with the unique smell of stars and snow and pine resin.