“Freshly-cut Christmas trees smelling of stars and snow and pine resin - inhale deeply and fill your soul with wintry night.” - John J. Geddes
Daylight’s last minutes were fading fast and I still had ground to cover. The temperature hovered around zero degrees Fahrenheit during the few hours of sunlight that winter in our corner of Alaska allowed us. I stopped to rest my weary legs and took off my balaclava so that the frigid air could wash over me along with the unique smell of stars and snow and pine resin.
The newly fallen snow had created a winter wonderland, unlike anything that I had ever experienced in person. It was almost as if the beauty of the moment held me hostage. I knew that the mercury in the thermometer was certain to plummet well below zero as total darkness overtook me but I felt compelled to spend as much time as I possibly could surrounded by the snow-covered branches of evergreen trees.
I had already spent most of the day outside walking in the heavy snow that was falling across the Kenai Peninsula. It seemed like a great way to truly feel the spirit of Christmas. The wonder of spending the holiday season in Alaska was all I needed to keep me warm when I began my day with a nice stroll through Old Town Kenai.
My Christmas walk through Old Town Kenai included a stop at the Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church. The Russian Orthodox Church still maintains an important role in many small villages across the state of Alaska. Russian settlers and fur traders brought their religion with them when they first arrived in the early to mid-1700s and eventually the Russian Orthodox Church sent priests to establish official places of worship.
The area where the town of Kenai sits today was a Dena’ina Athabascan village when Russian fur traders first arrived in 1741. Approximately 1,000 Dena’ina lived in the village of Shk’ituk’t, near the Kenai River. The fur traders called the people “Kenaitze,” or “Kenai people.” A fortified Russian trading post was built on the spot in 1791 and dubbed Fort Saint Nicholas.
The fort was constructed because the fur and fish trade of the land called Kenai was remarkable. It was only the second permanent Russian settlement in Alaska. The settlers built a chapel within the fort and supervised their own religious services unless a traveling priest visited the fort.
The Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church was first built in 1849. Father Igumen Nikolai arrived in 1844 to serve all of the people of the Kenai Peninsula and establish a permanent church. The current building was constructed from 1894-1896. The church was built to replace the first one thanks to a grant of $400 from the Holy Synod of St. Petersburg.
I felt like I had journeyed back in time while I admired one of the oldest Russian Orthodox buildings in Alaska. The construction is simple but timeless. A basic wood-frame structure with clapboard siding the small white chapel almost blended in with the snow but the blue and gold trim grabbed my attention. Atop the chapel sat a two-story bell tower with the distinctive crown-shaped cupola of the Russian Orthodox Church. I paused to admire the iconic three-bar cross that stood steadfastly in the face of the snow before walking around the rest of the church grounds.
The entire site was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1970 and consists of several buildings. The Parish House Rectory was built in 1881 and serves as the home for the church’s priests. At more than 140 years old the rectory is the oldest original building on the entire Kenai Peninsula.
All of the buildings of the church intrigued me that day. The fine examples of traditional Russian Orthodox construction truly made me feel like I had been transported to a world long since gone but as I turned toward the Cook Inlet a small square structure that stood away from all of the other buildings piqued my curiosity.
I trudged through the snow back toward the bluff that overlooks the Cook Inlet. Close to the edge of the snow-covered bluff sat a small, lonely-looking old building. The building itself was constructed with logs and had the rustic appearance one would expect to see in The Last Frontier.
A white picket fence surrounded it and the traditional cupola and three-barred cross of the Russian Orthodox Church sat on top. I brushed the snow off of a small unassuming sign. My Christmas spirit soared when I learned that the tiny building was the Saint Nicholas Memorial Chapel.
Serendipity is a wonderful thing. I had no idea that I would be visiting the Chapel of Saint Nicholas so close to my first Christmas in Alaska. Saint Nicholas is prominent in the liturgy of the Russian Orthodox Church. Thursday prayers are dedicated to him as the representative of all the saints. An indication of his importance within the Russian Orthodox Church is the fact that Nicholas is the only saint shown in three-dimensional statuary in the church.
Saint Nicholas is the Orthodox tradition’s Wonder or Miracle Worker. This makes him the most beloved and venerated saint in the church. His icon often appears on triptychs with Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary. He was hallowed in small villages as a merciful intercessor for the people. Saint Nicholas the Miracle-worker is also revered as the patron saint of all who travel on land or sea.
Many cathedrals and churches have been dedicated to Saint Nicholas throughout the world. This particular chapel was built over the graves of Father Igumen Nikolai and his helper Makary Ivanov in 1906.
Father Nikolai established the first permanent parish in Kenai by adding an iconistas and altar table to the existing chapel that the Russian traders as soldiers had built. Father Nikolai served his newly established parish for more than 20 years. The entire Kenai Peninsula was his territory and he once noted in his extensive journal that it took him more than two years to make his rounds to each of the native villages that existed at the time.
Smallpox ravaged the area that Father Nikolai served. In order to help save as many people as he could Father Nikolai implored church leaders in Saint Petersburg to make sure that the smallpox vaccine was sent to him as quickly as possible. When the vaccine arrived in Alaska Father Nikolai appointed Ivanov to help vaccinate the surviving population. Together the two church leaders were able to keep smallpox from completely destroying the entire native population.
Father Nikolai worked with the people of the Kenai Peninsula until he died in 1867. Ivanov continued to serve the church in Kenai as well as the villages of Ninilchik and Tyonek until his death in 1878. The two men were buried facing the Kenai bluff and the Cook Inlet beyond.
Standing in the middle of a fantastic frozen forest my mind kept flashing back to the Chapel of Saint Nicholas. I gazed around and marveled at how warm I felt even though I was standing in snow that was thigh-high. I thought about the remarkable spirit and toughness that it must have taken for the Dena’ina and early settlers like Father Nikolai to survive such a harsh environment long before our modern-day comforts existed.
Darkness encroached and I still had miles left in my trek back home so I looked around one last time before leaving. A few fir trees flocked with snow stood in front of the towering black spruce forest and dazzled in the last light of the day. The Last Frontier can be an unforgiving place but even in the face of the bitter Alaskan winter weather and fading light, the beauty overwhelmed me.
The air smelled of freshly cut Christmas trees. I inhaled deeply and filled my soul with wintry night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.