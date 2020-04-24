In my last column, I suggested using music, readings and scriptures to relieve the sense of anxiety we may feel with the COVID-19 situation. I thought this week I would share some examples of quotes, song lyrics and scriptures that I have found helpful during these stressful times. These specific words and others like them help me to keep my spirits up and looking on the positive side of things rather than dwelling on all of the limitations we have now.
I find music, and some songs in particular, really beneficial to help me feel more reassured and positive mentally. One of the songs I like is “Tomorrow” which is from the musical “Annie.” The lyrics include the words “The sun will come out tomorrow / bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there’ll be sun / Just thinkin’ about tomorrow / clears away the cobwebs and the sorrow ‘til there’s none.” These words keep me focused more on the idea that things will get better; a renewal of hope.
Another classic song well known to many is “Lean on Me.” The lyrics, “Lean on me / when you’re not strong / and I’ll be your friend / I’ll help you carry on / for it won’t be long / ’til I’m gonna need somebody to lean on” reminds us that at various times we are not as strong as we typically are in facing problems confronting us. At those times, we all need some extra help from others to be able to cope with our problems.
In the classic movie “Singin’ in the Rain,” we, the audience, marvel at the absolute joy of Gene Kelly singing and dancing in the pouring rain. We are reminded that true joy comes from within. The external event of the rain cannot control the emotions we have, in this case the feeling of joy.
In addition to songs, there are numerous helpful ideas found in quotes from lots of people in diverse situations which offer us perspective and encouragement. Examples of these include people such as Dolly Parton: “If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.” She reminds us that our kindness and caring can help uplift others and at the same time that it makes us feel better. The blindness of Helen Keller affected all aspects of her life, but she was able to find that with time and effort she could triumph over trouble. She said, “The world is full of suffering; it is also full of the overcoming of it.”
People of faith are able to find comfort and encouragement in many scriptural passages. Two that come to my mind are the following: Isaiah 41:10, “So, do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Psalm 46, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in time of trouble.” These words help me to know that I am not alone in facing difficult situations.
Many of you are familiar with the poem “Footprints in the Sand” by Margaret Powers. In it, I also find comfort. To paraphrase: In a dream of seeing his life scenes, a man was walking on the beach with the Lord and saw two sets of footprints in the sand most of the time during his life. However, at the most troubling times in his life he saw only one set. He was troubled and asked the Lord why he had not been with him in those times of need. The Lord replied, “My precious child. I love you, and I would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you.”
Hopefully, some of these words and ideas will encourage you to remain optimistic in our current COVID-19 times. We all need to keep doing all the seemingly small things where we can be the “sunshine” or “smile” for others while brightening our own lives at the same time. Keep looking for the beautiful life moments which are still present daily.
Note: I had a challenge selecting examples from the thousands available. If you have a favorite that you might share, send it to me at chuck.hulick@twc.com.
