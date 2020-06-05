In U.S. history, the Fire-Eaters were pro-slavery, Southerners who urged the separation of Southern states into a new nation, the Confederate States of America.
At an 1850 convention in Nashville, Tennessee, the Fire-Eaters urged Southern secession, citing irreconcilable differences between the North and South, and they inflamed passions by using conspiracy theories and lies.
During the election of 1856, Fire-Eaters used threats of secession to persuade Northerners, who valued saving the Union over fighting slavery, to vote for James Buchanan – next to Trump one of the weakest presidents in U.S. history. They used “Bleeding Kansas,” a dress rehearsal for armed conflict, and the Sumner-Brooks event, to accuse the North of trying to abolish slavery.
The Brooks-Sumner event occurred in May 1856 in the U.S. Senate, when Rep. Preston Brooks from South Carolina used a walking cane to attack Senator Charles Sumner, an abolitionist from Massachusetts. The attack nearly killed him. It has been considered symbolic of the “breakdown of reasoned discourse” in that run-up to Civil War.
The suppression of independent thought in the Old South helped ensure that the mindset of many white citizens was to embrace fear, intolerance of the other and support for group-based dominance. That left many Southerners with a lack of knowledge and fearful to stand up to the Fire-Eaters.
Fast forward to where we are now. Today Fox News and OAN networks spread lies and conspiracy theories and are the mouthpieces of the New Fire-Eaters.
In 2014, Donald Trump in a Fox News interview defending Putin and Russia said, “When the economy crashes, when the country goes to total hell and everything is a disaster. Then you’ll have a (chuckles) you know, you’ll have riots to go back to where we used to be when we were great.”
Now in the aftermath of the police murder of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, demonstrations all over the U.S. have wreaked havoc during this coronavirus pandemic demanding justice.
Could Trump’s desire of “Total Hell” have contributed to a crashed economy and riots? Was his inaction on the COVID-19 pandemic predictable? Is he fanning the flames of hate to create a “Total Hell”?
Here are a few examples of the Fire-Eater in Chief’s “hate speech”:
1) After Charlottesville in 2017, Trump retweeted and then deleted a video depicting a train running over a CNN reporter.
2) During a meeting with Putin in 2019, Trump said, “Get rid of them” about journalists he didn’t like. “You don’t have this problem in Russia.”
3) In the campaign, Trump referred to the prospect of an armed uprising against Hillary Clinton’s judicial picks, saying there would be nothing you could do, “Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know.”
1) At a 2019 rally in Panama City Beach, Florida, Trump asked what could be done about immigrants crossing the border illegally, one rallygoer responded, “Shoot them.” Trump replied, “That’s only in the Panhandle can you get away with that.”
2) In 2019, Trump toyed with the idea of the military, police and Bikers for Trump getting violent with anti-fascist groups, “I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump — I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad.”
3) Trump has suggested police might get rougher while apprehending suspected criminals. “When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in — rough — I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice’”.
4) Trump’s recent tweet about looters in Minneapolis has clear historical connection. A Miami police chief’s (Walter Headley) 1967 warning: “We don’t mind being accused of police brutality” and “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) got it right about the Fire-Eater in Chief. “He (Trump) should just stop talking ... if there’s somebody of good sense and conscience in the White House, put (Trump) in front of a teleprompter and pray that he reads it and at least says the right things, because he is making it worse.”
Now MAGA = “Make America Gasp for Air”
Vote Democrat!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
