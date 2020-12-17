I sincerely hope everyone had a very blessed and safe Thanksgiving, especially this year with COVID-19 in our midst, and that you took time to contemplate just how fragile life can be. Through it all, each of us have much to be thankful for.
Looking forward towards Christmas – “the most wonderful time of the year” – I want to remind you about maintaining your sense of awareness of what’s going on around you, and particularly in your home. Your home should be a most wonderful place and, the safest place you could possibly be.
Maintaining a fire safe home takes a little work and commitment by all those living in your home, and especially by those in a place of leadership. Avoiding a tragedy like the one that recently took place in Zeigler, Illinois – where one adult and two children died in a home fire and an additional victim was taken to the hospital with serious burn injuries – should be your highest priority!
There were no working smoke detectors
in the home
As the fire marshal for the City of Murray, I cannot stress enough the importance of having “working” smoke detectors in your home, camper, trailer … anywhere sleeping is taking place within a structurally enclosed environment. No matter who you are or where you live, fire has the ability to take your life! The only chance any of us have in surviving a fire – especially at night while we’re sleeping – is to be warned of the presence of smoke and fire by a properly working smoke detector.
Don’t be a victim!
In the United States, a person dies in a fire or from a fire-related injury every two hours. According to National Fire Protection Association data, most people (and indoor animals) who survived house fires were able to do so because properly working smoke detectors sounded a life-saving alarm that was heard!
The two most popular, most widely used smoke alarms/detectors are: the photoelectric smoke detector, and the ionization smoke detector. And now I will attempt to explain how they both operate to detect smoke in the simplest of terms. The hope here is that you will gain a greater respect for, and understanding of, one of the most least expensive yet highly effective life-saving devices you’ll ever own.
The photoelectric smoke detector
Inside this device is an enclosed space where, on one end of the space, a beam of infrared light (or light from a light emitting diode/LED) travels unblocked toward the other end of the space where a photodiode (a tiny, tubular component that turns light into electric current) is mounted. The light beam does not hit the photodiode; it is directed slightly away from it. However, when smoke is present in the area, it enters the device and gets into the space where the light beam and light detector (the photodiode) are mounted. Smoke particles scatter the previously straight light beam and cause some of it to hit the photodiode. The photodiode will then convert the light into an electrical pulse that sound the alarm.
The ionization
(smoke) detector
Ionization refers to the process where molecules become either positively or negatively charged. Inside an ionization detector is an air-filled compartment where two electrodes – in this case, small thin wires that conduct electricity – are installed. A constant electric current passes between these two electrodes in the absence of smoke. When smoke enters the compartment however, its particles become ionized, disrupting the constant electrical current between the two electrodes. This sudden change (caused by smoke) triggers the alarm mechanism in the device.
To summarize, either device can save your life. The greater issue to consider is to understand how best to maintain your detector. Simply stated, test your devices monthly; dust and/or blow-out your devices at least annually; change the battery annually; and, change out the entire device every 10 years.
The City of Murray has a very aggressive program – facilitated by the Fire Department – to install and service smoke detectors in the residences of certain qualifying citizens within the City of Murray who either lack the monetary resources or physical means to install and service smoke detectors in their homes. In the City of Murray, landlords who rent single-family dwellings, multi-family dwellings such as a duplex, triplex, etc., apartments or any other dwellings where people sleep, MUST provide smoke detectors in every room where people sleep, and in the common space leading to those rooms, e.g. hallways.
In closing, I sincerely hope this information will be helpful to you, and that you have been reminded of the fact that you are the person most responsible for your own life-safety, and the life-safety of your loved-ones. For questions or further information, contact the City’s website, and/or the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
