As we close in on the holiday season, questions are coming in on the safe use of extension cords. As you read and study this week’s information, try to focus on the word “amp” and consider it as good, but lethal energy. This word “amp” must be understood when using electricity (as we all do), in order to be as safe as possible when using extension cords; i.e., the higher the amp, the greater the energy.
If you have ever had to move an extension cord with your hand after it was plugged in and in use and have felt the cord as being warm or hot, chances are you’re overloading the extension cord’s “rated use limit” − which is to say for example, you are using an extension cord “rated” at 5 amps to supply lights and/or devices that require a total of 10 amps to operate properly − you are exceeding the extension cords “rated use limits.”
Continuing, extension cords are used both indoors and outdoors to facilitate our recreation activities; holiday season decorations; projects and hobbies, and work-related needs. Using an electrical extension cord properly involves learning to take a few steps to help ensure a fire safe environment. And yes! We are all not electrical engineers, and you don’t have to be to understand these few easy steps:
First, understand what it is you need to bring power to. For example, is the electrical light, device, appliance, or tool, made to operate indoors, outdoors, or in both environments? This information is usually found on product packaging, and/or on provided informational material, or on the product itself. In the same location, you need to discover if what you are trying to power uses 120 volts, and how many amps. Keeping it simple, consider the volts as the medium (or fluid if you will) that carries the amps (or actual energy) that powers what it is you want to use.
Second, everything that requires electricity to operate in or around the common home, workshop, or place of business, does so by using either 120 volts (known as common household current), or 240 volts, which is used to operate most of our stoves, dryers, and special shop equipment. As such, there are electrical extension cords for both 120 and 240 volts. The most common electrical extension cord used is the 120 volt extension cord found in various colors, shapes, and lengths. As a general rule, the 240 volt extension cord (wire) is bigger than the 120 volt extension cord (wire). Also, the 120 volt wall outlet and plug looks obviously different from the 240 volt wall outlet and plug. So, getting to know each cord’s specific features will help keep you safe!
For the purpose here, and since 98% of our everyday use of electrical extension cords involves 120 volts (common household current – even in your office and classroom), consider as an example, you want to shampoo your carpet using an appliance that requires 120 volts and 5 amps to operate. The appliance comes with an attached 20 foot cord, but the area you need to shampoo is 35 feet long. Guess what? You need an extension cord!
The lesson here is to properly match the electrical extension cord to the electrical power need. You need at least a 15-foot extension cord to accomplish your job – 20 feet plus 15 feet = 35 feet – and I would suggest obtaining a 20 foot extension cord so you have a little extra for unforeseen circumstances while working. Next, look for the “UL” approved “rating tag” that should be attached to the 20 foot extension cord you wish to obtain. You need an electrical extension cord “rated” at 120 volts and 5 amps to operate the carpet shampoo appliance. If the extension cord tag indicates a “rating” of 120 volts and at least 5 amps, you are good to go with that cord.
In every case, obtaining an extension cord “rated” less than the need called-for, will put you at risk of causing a fire due to an electrical fault. If you are ever in doubt of what electrical extension cord to use in a given situation, contact your electrical professional for assistance, or the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov
In closing, on behalf of the entire City of Murray Fire Department, I wish you and yours a wonderful and very blessed Thanksgiving!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.