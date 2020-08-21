This week’s article is a continuation on the topic of carbon monoxide. Let’s begin by briefly reviewing a few important facts about carbon monoxide, and why it’s called the silent killer.
• Carbon monoxide is a gas and mostly occurs as a product of incomplete combustion of various fuels, e.g., natural gas, propane, wood, charcoal, kerosene, coal and oil;
• Carbon monoxide is flammable;
• Carbon monoxide is poisonous;
• Carbon monoxide [itself] cannot easily be detected by humans without specialized detection equipment;
• Carbon monoxide cannot be smelled, seen, tasted, or felt – as if [it] were a piece of cloth being passed across your face or arms; and,
• Carbon monoxide kills on average anywhere from 175 to 400 people in the United States every year, and sends thousands more to the hospital never knowing why they’re sick – until they’ve been diagnosed.
In reality, all of us every day are in the presence of carbon monoxide – and some of us more than others. Remember, carbon monoxide can be understood to be present almost anytime anything is burning; especially when the above-mentioned fuels are burning.
Every dwelling place with a natural gas, propane, or fuel-oil fired stove, water heater, furnace, etc., will have traces of carbon monoxide present. If you burn wood, charcoal, kerosene, coal, etc., to cook, heat water, or to warm yourself, traces of carbon monoxide will be present. If you burn (and you know you do), any of the above fuels in your enclosed RV, trailer, house boat, camper, cabin, tent, basement, attic, garage, storage-room, etc., you are creating carbon monoxide and [it] will be present.
And what about gasoline and diesel-fired vehicles and equipment – yes! Most definitely carbon monoxide will be present in trace amounts every time a fuel-fired engine is running.
In general, to help protect yourself and loved ones from the devastating effects of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially in enclosed/confined spaces, practice the following behaviors: Maintain an avenue of ventilation by slightly opening a window that can be secured in its open position, and cannot be fully opened by an intruder; make sure that your appliances, furnaces, fire places, personal and recreational vehicles, lawn mowers, generators, fuel-fired hand tools, welding and soldering equipment, are all in proper operating condition – including exhaust pipes, venting ducts, chimneys, etc.; and, replace appliances and heating furnace filters according to manufacturer recommendations. When fuel-fired equipment can receive an abundance of air as necessary, and vent without obstruction as necessary, the equipment will run at its optimum level, and economically too.
In closing, you should know that carbon monoxide is also known as (CO) by scientists and professional first-responders, and by citizens in general. (CO) – then, should not be confused with (CO2) – which among other things is used to extinguish certain classes of fire.
In protecting yourself and loved-ones, please consider installing carbon monoxide/(CO) detectors in your home, vacation home, house boat or ski/recreation boat with sleeper compartment, etc., or in any room or place where you suspect (CO) could be present based upon your knowledge. Begin by installing (CO) detectors everywhere you would place a smoke detector, and especially in the vicinity where fuels are burning. Carbon monoxide/CO detectors are available locally at home improvement centers, hardware stores and the like, and may also be purchased on line. And remember, when in doubt, consult your local professional.
For further information, reference the Center for Disease Control/CDC; U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/CPSC; and the National Fire Protection Association/NFPA, respectively.
I sincerely hope this information has been helpful to you, and that you’ve been reminded of the fact that you are the person most responsible for your own life-safety and that of your loved ones. Should you have any questions, contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
