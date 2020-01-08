I generally don’t respond directly to published letters to the editor regarding my weekly commentary, but this past week, a respondent called my Dec. 24 poem using the lyrical flow of “The Night Before Christmas,” a “strident piece,” and “out of tune with the spirit of Christmas.” So I decided to follow up.
First, I want to thank the reader-responder for drawing my attention to the story of Jesus’ birth in the book of Luke, where he quoted the verse, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will to men.” It is indeed a very relevant point to consider. The humble nature of Jesus and his message of peace and hope should be an important part of our culture today.
In fact, that he focused on my article is an honor, because it sounds like he is interested in ending the constant harangue of opinion that adds to divisiveness in today’s political climate. My commentary, at that moment, was to ‘pun’ away Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment fiasco. It still seems so incredibly ridiculous and it truly reeks of a one-sided political hit job, but I can see how my attempt at poetry may have been misinterpreted. So I want to simply thank the writer for their encouragement.
But honestly, I wondered why he focused on what I wrote. Taking the time to point out how my article was a “strident piece” and missing Marshall Ward’s column, juxtaposed above mine is curious. Mr. Ward derided President Trump and his “Trumpublicans,” as he put it, and continued the narrative that Trump is a puppet of Putin. It seems that all of that has been debunked in recent days. But perhaps, he didn’t get a chance to read Mr. Ward’s diatribe.
I realize that sounds sarcastic, but I am sincerely grateful the writer took time to send his response to the editor. Really! It is true that we need more examination of our discussions. That humanity was given a gift from God is for sure the ultimate grace that we should consider because it is a great blessing.
Our political commentary these days should be stimulating and challenging. Unfortunately, we live in a time where hyperbole has taken over our social and political communication. Civility has suffered. Polarized opinions have led to a game of one-upmanship, which has created an even greater divide. So much so that many people distrust our political leaders. Polls are no longer indicators of trends but are marketing elements that delight many hopeful reporters to justify their personal and organizational bias’s rather than practicing their craft.
Last week I commented on big city versus the rural parts of our country and how big cities tend to be more liberal. In Kentucky, there is a conservative trend. For example, in November (2019), more than 6,500 people dropped their affiliation with the Democratic Party and Republicans added over 8,500 voters to the rolls. Remember this is same month where every Republican Constitutional Officer in Kentucky received a record number of votes (except, of course, in the governor’s race).
My conclusion is that conservatives didn’t start the fire that is causing Democrats to exit their party. I am fairly certian they want nothing to do with liberal socialists and their message of Modernism and its progressive ways. In fact, conservatives are terrified over what may result if any are elected.
Americans are blessed to have a foundation, formed around Constitutional freedoms like: free speech, bearing arms, worshipping as you please, and the like. Our Declaration of Independence extends our foundational values, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Going back to the original point of this response. I realize the writer was suggesting that Christmas is a time to be peaceful. It is a valid point. So I will try in my future articles to stimulate critical thought and be less divisive.
Finally, I am humbled by the many people who tell me they enjoy reading this column and even those who would take the time to suggest otherwise. May God bless us in these divisive times.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
