“There is no door Kamala won’t knock on, no stone she’ll leave unturned, if it means making life better — for the people.” She is “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants,” reports Joe Biden on his selection for VP.
Kamala Harris checks the three boxes to be Biden’s running mate: “ready to be president,” a similar mindset on key issues and a woman.
“When Kamala was Attorney General of California, she worked closely with Beau,” Joe said of his late son, who was attorney general of Delaware when Harris held the same post in California. “I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”
President Obama said of Harris: “She is more than prepared for the job. ... Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, how you worship, or who you love, there’s a place for you here. It’s a fundamentally American perspective, one that’s led us out of the hardest times before. And it’s a perspective we can all rally behind right now.”
Harris will be the first black woman ever to appear on a major party’s general election ballot for president. She is also the first black person of any gender to be selected as the vice-presidential nominee of a major party.
The first rule of the vice-presidential selection is “first do no harm,” but some may argue that Kamala is too direct, too blunt. If Pence’s wife will let him debate a woman, he will be in way over his head with Kamala.
During the first Democratic debates last year, Harris challenged Biden over his praise of segregationist senators’ “civility” — which she called “very hurtful” — and his opposition to busing in the 1970s.
“There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day,” she told him. “And that little girl was me.”
But that moment in the debates stands out for two reasons – Kamala Harris speaks truth to power and Joe Biden realized he had been wrong. That is not doing harm. It is part of our healing process.
As a black and Indian American woman of two immigrant parents from India and Jamaica, Harris’ biography resonates with a variety of demographics in the U.S. which complements VP Joe Biden, the 77-year-old son of working-class Irish Catholics in the Northeast.
The second rule is “mobilize and energize the Democratic base, Independents, and disillusioned Republicans. The last four years has been a series of weaponized policies of “misery, meanness and mayhem” for women, minorities, the poor, immigrants and the LGBTQ communities.
By tapping the 55-year-old senator from California to run alongside him, Biden has chosen a running mate who possesses many of the qualities that makes her “simpatico”:
• Harris has a powerful record of drafting/sponsoring major legislation in the Senate, something Mitch McConnell has never done.
• Her professional experience enforcing the law as district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California is important, when many Americans are rethinking how law enforcement should work.
• Over the course of her career in politics at the state and national levels, Harris has won more than 10 million individual votes, which shows her enormous appeal.
• Harris has also proven her ability to raise money for her own campaign and for other Democrats.
A true textbook definition of a liberal, Kamala grew up around Berkeley activists but believes working from inside the system has greater power to effect change.
Perhaps a good sign on how much Harris contributes to the Biden campaign comes from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “Senator Kamala Harris will be a formidable opponent. She is smart, aggressive, and has fully bought into the Democratic Party’s very liberal agenda.”
We desperately need change from this misogynistic, racist, xenophobic, homophobic, grifting, group of trust fund babies.
Vote “For the People”!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
