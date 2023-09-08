My previous column ended with a discussion of how the 17th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution authorizes a state governor to fill an empty seat in the U. S. Senate temporarily until the next election.  In 1974, there was a Republican United States Senator from Kentucky named Marlow Cook. Wendell Ford was governor and Julian Carroll was lieutenant governor. Both Ford and Carroll had ambitions for higher office, so when Cook resigned his Senate seat, Ford resigned as governor and was automatically succeeded by Carroll, who thereupon promptly appointed Ford to Cook’s Senate seat and thereby flipped the seat to the Democrats.

Let us now examine Gov. Andy Beshear.  He is still a young man by the standards of American politics, and he is obviously ambitious.  He is, no doubt, also aware of Sen. McConnell’s current age and health.  It is unlikely that McConnell will run for an eighth term in 2026. If Beshear is reelected this year, he will be governor when McConnell’s service in the Senate ends, whether he finishes his current term or not.  Beshear will be term-limited as governor, so what’s his best and most likely option? The United States Senate, and you can expect him to follow the Ford-Carroll pathway if he can.  This puts him in the Senate, thereby flipping the seat to the Democrats, where he can vote with Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Dick Durbin and Bernie Sanders to take us further down the road to perdition.