My previous column ended with a discussion of how the 17th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution authorizes a state governor to fill an empty seat in the U. S. Senate temporarily until the next election. In 1974, there was a Republican United States Senator from Kentucky named Marlow Cook. Wendell Ford was governor and Julian Carroll was lieutenant governor. Both Ford and Carroll had ambitions for higher office, so when Cook resigned his Senate seat, Ford resigned as governor and was automatically succeeded by Carroll, who thereupon promptly appointed Ford to Cook’s Senate seat and thereby flipped the seat to the Democrats.
Let us now examine Gov. Andy Beshear. He is still a young man by the standards of American politics, and he is obviously ambitious. He is, no doubt, also aware of Sen. McConnell’s current age and health. It is unlikely that McConnell will run for an eighth term in 2026. If Beshear is reelected this year, he will be governor when McConnell’s service in the Senate ends, whether he finishes his current term or not. Beshear will be term-limited as governor, so what’s his best and most likely option? The United States Senate, and you can expect him to follow the Ford-Carroll pathway if he can. This puts him in the Senate, thereby flipping the seat to the Democrats, where he can vote with Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Dick Durbin and Bernie Sanders to take us further down the road to perdition.
It may be said that Daniel Cameron also is young and ambitious, and that is true. There is nothing wrong with that in itself. The question is how youth and ambition are used and controlled. Cameron and his lieutenant governor could do exactly the same thing Ford and Carroll did, but the results will not be flipping the seat to the Democrats. Our junior senator would be a conservative, pro-life Republican who preserves, protects and defends the Constitution of the United States and is not an unabashed member of the party that abandoned thousands of women and girls to the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Neither would he be the governor who, during the Covid pandemic, closed churches but left liquor stores open and then sent the state police, Gestapo style, to record license plate numbers in church parking lots on Easter Sunday morning. I believe there are such things as “landmark events” which reveal someone’s true character without intending to do so, and this is one such event.
Meanwhile, the pro-Beshear education lobby is spewing out a steady stream of campaign propaganda saying Cameron’s election will decimate public education in Kentucky. These are teachers who stand in the front of our classrooms and supposedly teach truth but who are, in reality, so blinded by partisan hatred they neither know nor care what truth is. Here is another Bible verse they need to memorize: “It is not what goes into the mouth of a man that makes him unclean and defiled, but what comes out of the mouth; this makes a man unclean and defiles [him]. (Matthew 15:11)
The following passage from the KY TRS website is instructive: “The Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Kentucky (TRS) will receive full funding in the 2022-24 biennial budget approved recently by the General Assembly. This includes more than $1.36 billion over the two years to meet the actuarially required contribution for the Retirement Annuity Trust, which is separate from education appropriations of about $900 million that come to TRS in salary contributions. The two years of the budget will be the seventh and eighth straight years of full or nearly full annuity funding.
“The budget also includes $149 million for the state’s statutory contribution for both years for under-65 group health insurance under the 2010 Shared Responsibility law. Additionally, the legislature appropriated $479.2 million to pay off liabilities for certain previously awarded benefits that had been amortized over several years. The budget as well provides $78 million up front for sick leave-related annuity liabilities projected to occur from retirements in the next two years.
“The continued full funding for teachers’ retirement benefits represented in these appropriations is immensely important and appreciated,” Executive Secretary Gary Harbin said. “We’re thankful that every version of the budget presented during this session provided full funding for retiree annuities and health insurance. This tremendous support keeps TRS on the path toward achieving actuarial funded ratios of 100%.” (https://trs.ky.gov/news/trs-receives-full-funding-in-new-state-budget/#:~:text=The%20Teachers%27%20Retirement%20System%20of,recently%20by%20the%20General%20Assembly).
Does this sound like the work of people who want to destroy public education in Kentucky? You be the judge.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
