In Kentucky’s campaign for governor, Andy Beshear is asking voters to give him four more years in office. Why should they do so?
Seats in the legislature are not on the ballot this year. That means its party composition will remain overwhelmingly Republican. The provision in the Kentucky constitution that gives the legislature the power to override a governor’s veto of a bill with a simple majority vote in both houses will remain solidly in place.
The Governor’s Office in Kentucky is weak to begin with. We have a fragmented rather than a unified executive, meaning that other important executive officers such as attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, etc., are independently elected, do not take orders from the governor and do not serve at his pleasure. Republicans hold all these positions now and are likely to win them again, so Andy will be the only Democrat in town. He has shown no inclination to cooperate with the GOP.
Party names are labels, and labels are one or two or three words that convey a larger meaning. There is something called the “duck test”: “If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.” This makes Andy Beshear a Democrat. He calls himself a Democrat, he ran in and won the Democratic primary for governor as a Democrat, and he is running for governor this fall as a Democrat. This means he adheres to the malignant government ideology that has produced utter ruin everywhere it has been implemented: New York and New York City, Chicago and Illinois, Portland and Oregon, Seattle and Washington state, and California, Los Angeles and San Francisco, etc. Open borders, rampant crime and drug use, homelessness, worthless schools, breakdown of law and order, rising taxes, declining populations and tax bases. That won’t happen here, thankfully – not because Andy Beshear will oppose it, but because the GOP-led legislature won’t allow it.
A notable feature of local governments in the above jurisdictions is union dominance of city and state governments and public schools. They glorify freedom of choice and make it the cornerstone of their platform when it is about killing the innocent unborn, but they suffer apoplexy when it means schools should compete against each other for students and that students should have a choice of schools, thereby increasing school quality. Gov. Beshear likes to quote Scripture; here’s a good memory verse for him: “Walk with the wise and become wise; associate with fools and get in trouble” (Proverbs 13:20).
Speaking of teachers’ unions, they revealed their priorities very clearly during the Covid pandemic. It was abundantly clear that those most vulnerable combined advanced age, heart and lung problems and obesity. How many school children exhibited these traits? Public school teachers continued to draw their salaries while their schools were closed far longer than necessary but private schools had reopened, all without regard to the hardships caused for other people. No wonder public school enrollment is down all over the country.
Another memory verse Andy can study at Sunday School is Proverbs 21:8: “A man is known by his actions. An evil man lives an evil life; a good man lives a godly life.” Beshear accused opponent Daniel Cameron of “not showing up” at Mayfield after the December 2021 tornadoes, but Cameron was attorney general, not governor, at the time. He had no authority or responsibility over natural disasters, and if he had gone to Mayfield, he would have been accused of grandstanding.
Even though he was in good form at Fancy Farm, it is well-known that Sen. McConnell had a health scare a few weeks ago. It follows, I am sorry to say, that he may not be able to finish his current term in office. Why does this matter? It matters because, in the event of a vacancy, the 17th Amendment authorizes the governor to appoint a replacement who serves until the next election.
If Beshear is reelected and if McConnell cannot finish his term, Beshear will appoint such a temporary successor. The legislature passed a law stipulating that the governor must select someone of the same party as the former occupant of the seat, but the constitutionality of that law is uncertain and Beshear will likely challenge it in court. It also is easy to circumvent. Any Democrat could change his official party registration to Republican, obtain the required support, be appointed and then vote with the Democrats in the Senate, thereby flipping the seat.
To be continued ...
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
