My family and I are very thankful for our life together, our health which has thus far been COVID-free, and our friends, among other things. We are also thankful for the abundant wildlife that we enjoy, both to observe and, occasionally, to use as food. Just like the pilgrims, we eat a lot of wild game, particularly deer, turkey and the occasional elk. We have abundant populations of these species because as a society, we created and enforced wildlife laws, protected public lands that provide habitat, and funded the hard work of wildlife professionals that helped bring these species back. I am very thankful that we did.
It is difficult to imagine now, given that we have so many deer and turkeys in Kentucky, that their populations were once decimated throughout the eastern U.S. When Daniel Boone roamed our state, there was so much wildlife that it seemed like an inexhaustible supply. Compared to Europe, whose wildlife populations had been lost centuries before, the animal life of the New World must have been simply overwhelming. But the perception of limitless food made it easy for European colonists and the immigrants that followed them to overhunt many species to the brink, or, in some cases, all the way to extinction. Sometimes this was for food for their families. But in many cases, these species were hunted for the market, and our once abundant wildlife resources were sent to St. Louis, New York City, Chicago and other major cities.
The passenger pigeon is an unfortunate example of what could have happened to all of our wildlife. Passenger pigeons flew in such large flocks that the sky would darken. A market developed for their meat, and hunters not only shot them with massive guns that could kill many birds at the same time, but they also cut down their roost trees and collected the nestlings. Because passenger pigeons nested in colonies, cutting down one tree could provide access to numerous nests. By the time politicians began to put protections in place, it was too late. The last passenger pigeon died in the Cincinnati Zoo in 1914.
Bison almost went the way of the passenger pigeon, and in some ways their demise was even worse, because often market hunters would only take the tongues, leaving hundreds of pounds of meat and hide to rot. Large casks of pickled bison tongue were shipped east from the Great Plains and sold as delicacies in expensive restaurants. The bison slaughter was also promoted by the federal government as a way of reducing food for Native Americans, helping to force them onto reservations. Congress passed legislation to stop the killing, but President Grant famously vetoed the bill, in part because of the military benefits of reducing the bison population. Bison were eventually protected, and although only a tiny fraction of their once enormous populations now exist, they are making a comeback.
Clearly, such unregulated overhunting wasn’t sustainable. The decline of these and other species, from both market hunting and habitat loss, led to the first North American wildlife laws to protect species and regulate their take, and the creation of a new field of science called wildlife biology to restore and manage their populations.
But the damage had been done. There was a time in Kentucky when seeing a deer track — not just a deer, but simply a track — was a rare event. Elk hung on into the late 1800s, but the eastern elk subspecies was eventually driven extinct. Now whitetails are literally everywhere, turkeys are a common sight in local backyards, Kentucky’s restored elk herd numbers well over 10,000 and bears are recovering in eastern counties. In fact, whitetail deer and wild turkey populations have arguably never been higher in North America. Many other species have been brought back from the brink of extinction, including bald eagles, alligators, and river otters. These are all conservation success stories for which we should be thankful.
Such success didn’t happen overnight. It was the enforcement of uniquely American wildlife laws that allowed these species the opportunity to recover. Europeans destroyed their wildlife resources before they knew what they had, and wildlife became a commodity for the wealthy that owned grand estates. But when they immigrated to America, the colonists were ready for a second chance. They formed our democracy, and that democracy created laws to protect wildlife for everyone — not just the kings and queens.
The rule of law matters in the United States, and whether you steal money from a bank or kill a deer out of season, you have broken the law. These laws were critical to protect remaining populations of wild species, and continue to help conserve our wildlife resources. And we shouldn’t take these laws, and their enforcement, for granted. One of the reasons rhinos are almost extinct is because they live in countries with weak democracies and without the resources to enforce anti-poaching laws. We can look at the demise of rhinos, elephants, and other large African wildlife as similar to our own country’s extermination of passenger pigeons and bison. When our country was young and more fragile, we didn’t have the political will to stop the slaughter either. But now we do. Our democracy is strong, laws are enforced, and our state and federal agencies have the resources to enforce them.
The second part of the recovery equation is restoration. Laws protect species, but restoring their populations required active reintroduction of species into places that, for some, they had not existed for decades or even a century. Deer and turkeys were trapped in the wild and moved, sometimes thousands of miles, and the recent elk reintroductions have followed suite, bringing elk from western states to restore eastern populations. Habitat protection and improvements, such as conserving wetlands for waterfowl, remediating strip mines to make new elk pastures, and using fire management to open up forests for turkey and quail have also been crucial in these wildlife success stories. All of this effort was because wildlife biologists and managers were working hard to give these species a second chance.
To make conservation happen, we need to protect habitat. The most recent success story in this regard is the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which received a boost from the Great American Outdoors Act, one of the few pieces of legislation to survive Congress the last few years. The LWCF was created by Congress in 1964 to save natural areas, water resources, and our cultural heritage, and to provide recreational opportunities for all Americans. National parks, national wildlife refuges, and national forests, as well as community parks, trails, and ball fields in every one of our states were created and maintained thanks to federal funds from the LWCF. And, the best part is, LWCF doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime: the money all comes from offshore oil and gas leases, which provide $900 million annually.
Unfortunately, nearly every year since the LWCF was signed into law, Congress breaks its promise and dips into the fund for other uses besides conserving our natural resources. Because of political pressure from a diverse assemblage of conservation groups, including Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, The Nature Conservancy, Ducks Unlimited, and the Sierra Club, The Great American Outdoors Act stops that, requiring Congress to ensure that the LWCF is fully funded. It is a testament of our democracy, and we can be thankful that this bill is now law.
So this Thanksgiving, as you are dining on your turkey, whether wild or store-bought, it is worth reflecting on the bountiful wildlife our great nation enjoys, the democracy that preserves them, and the wildlife professionals that brought these species back. We rightfully give thanks for many things, but in my mind these should always be among them.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.