It is understandable why the United States went from complacency to panic mode concerning coronavirus within the span of a few weeks. In January, Washington D.C. was distracted by the Democrats’ impeachment efforts against President Trump. Few from either party were sounding the alarm about COVID-19. (Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas was a rare exception.) Once cases started spreading around the world and it was evident that the government of communist China had engaged in a coverup and their statistics could not be trusted, we and other nations feared the worst. Models projecting 2.2 million American deaths seemed to justify draconian responses.
In response to these fears, governors across the country instituted lockdowns and other executive orders which led to over 20 million American workers being forced into unemployment. Attempting to fix this politically caused problem, Congress passed a relief measure adding more than $2 trillion to our national debt.
The media have stoked the fear. Rather than showing hospitals furloughing employees across much of the nation, they have concentrated on the hotspots. After all, the media mantra is, “If it bleeds, it leads.” Compounding the problem is that many of our elites live in places hard hit and have little familiarity with “Flyover Country.” They have called for a nationwide stay-at-home order, which President Trump has rightfully resisted.
Within a short span, model projections were revised downward to 200,000 and then 60,000 American deaths. We can no longer continue with the unsustainable policies of the past few weeks, particularly when based on flawed models. Some may retort that it is worth continuing what we are doing “if it saves even a single life.” This is a worthless argument. There are 2.8 million deaths in this country every year. Do we crash the economy in a vain attempt to prevent it from rising to 2.9 million? People continue to die of heart attacks, cancer, diabetes and the regular flu, yet we do not use those as justifications to inflict the damage that politicians have done in such a short time.
What infuriates many is the combination of arbitrary decrees and naked power grabs exhibited by our rulers. For example, Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banned the sale of “non-essential” items at stores that were still open. Does she think that coronavirus particles are lurking nearby these non-approved items eager to infect anyone who dares defy her orders by purchasing the contraband? If customers are already in the stores, why not let them buy what they want? Our governor threatened 14-day quarantines of anyone choosing to attend a church service. Over 99% of congregations are following the governor’s guidelines and went to online services, but apparently dissent is not allowed. Congregants may be wearing face coverings and may be sitting several feet apart, but that is not even considered. There is the assumption that people who defy the governor are an automatic menace to public health and must be quarantined whether or not any of them test positive to COVID-19 or even show symptoms. Yes, there is potential risk, as the recent death from COVID-19 of a Virginia pastor who held services demonstrates. Life involves risk, though, and freedom involves risk, and freedom is too valuable to trade away for an illusion of perfect security.
Another arbitrary set of decisions by the governors has been declaring which businesses and activities are “essential” and which are “non-essential.” If you own or work at a “non-essential” business, tough luck. You were not given the opportunity to figure out a way to minimize health risks to your employees and customers. The Nanny State knows best. Apparently, social distancing and wearing masks in a “non-essential” business is not good enough. None of us must question Big Brother, even if it is a police officer ticketing someone for driving by herself with nobody else around to potentially infect or daring to go out and surf the waves.
Our Founding Fathers set up a federalist system of government. Not all problems demand a one-size-fits-all solution for the entire nation. That is just as true now as it was 200 years ago, even when responding to COVID-19. What is necessary for New York City may not be needed for Nebraska. Certain reasonable restrictions may end up being maintained and different states might re-open their economies at different paces. It is clear, though, that if we keep the economy as it is for 18 months while waiting for a vaccine that we will collapse just as certainly as did the Soviet Union. Then the post-collapse deaths that occur will make what we have seen so far from COVID-19 look minor indeed.
Keith A. York is a Murray resident, chemist, Murray State alumnus, and political conservative independently sharing his views.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.