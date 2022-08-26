“Big government is bad.” How often have you heard this statement?
It sounds nice to say that competition (capitalism) creates balance, but without democratic governance, we quickly fall into the same old traps of the rich becoming richer and the poor becoming poorer. Through elected government, in which every vote holds the same importance, it is possible to ensure equal opportunity for all and to raise the American standard of living one step at a time.
I tire of the old “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” argument. Certain human needs must be met, or the barriers to self-improvement because impossible to overcome. Food must be affordable for all; education, especially access to literacy, must be intrinsically tied to childhood; safe, affordable habitation must be accessible; preventative healthcare must be available to everyone. In other words: without these things, people won’t have bootstraps to begin with.
Poverty isn’t a sin or a moral failing; it is the result of endless circumstantial obstacles. Government is the regulatory system that must be allowed to create access to the most essential human needs, or we all suffer. In countries with the higher levels of poverty we see higher levels of crime, violence, and spread of disease. By reducing poverty through government intervention, the total well-being, the actual wealth, and power of our country, rises.
Think about where your tax dollars are actually spent: emergency services, education, safe roads and infrastructure, criminal justice and access to utilities (to name a few). Fire department services are a prime example of why some things are better handled at the government level.
In most counties in the United States, fire departments are funded by taxes and therefore respond to all emergency calls without separate charge to the caller. This is essential in communities; I want my neighbors to have access to fire suppression whether or not they can “afford it.” Otherwise, I run the risk of damage to my property (and property value) as well. Dependance on volunteerism to create structural stability just isn’t possible as the cost of goods and services rise and the average income falls in value. It is easy to see the affect that a lack of access to fire-services can have on a community; spend an afternoon driving the most rural areas of Kentucky and you will see that fire-damage is common, and often on now-abandoned structures.
Consider the days before functional literacy was common. How could a person ensure fair wages for labor, or legal protection of property, or adequate medical care without the ability to read? This was not uncommon in just the last 100 years; even I had a grandparent who was illiterate. The fact that most Americans have access to a basic education is thanks to our system of government. The fact that folks over 65 have access to medical services, regardless of wealth, is thanks to our system of government.
Is there unnecessary spending in government? Absolutely! That is why our votes must be allowed to hold equal importance: so that individuals know (without doubt) that their votes matter and that a person doesn’t have to be wealthy to be safe, fed, and housed. Without the empowerment of fair and equal voting, we marginalize groups of already struggling citizens, which feeds into the vicious cycle of poverty, crime, and disease.
If you want to live in a country with strong family values, with citizens that can contribute to the general well-being, then you must support the development and maintenance of strong government. Stand up for the voting rights of others by supporting access to voting (instead of making it less accessible); let your representatives know that you disapprove of gerrymandering by electing democratic officials; support small businesses and avoid big business whenever possible; buy locally grown food; and pay your taxes with gratitude. When you drive to work on smooth roads, thank the government. When you call 911 without hesitation, thank the government. When your kids leave for school, thank the government. Instead of demonizing government, let’s work together to fix it, for the betterment of all.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
