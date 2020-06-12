In today's edition, our community editor, Martha Andrus, has a factual story/column on the history of the Confederate statue on the court square. It is for factual purposes only and we are not taking a side on the issue of whether the statue should remain or be removed. Martha also makes this plain in her story, but I just wanted to reiterate that point.
As a news agency and watchdog of the community, the Murray Ledger & Times' job and the job of our employees is to present factual accounts of news. There was a time when newspapers endorsed ideas, political candidates and referendums, and some still do. We don't. We’ll report it to the limit, make no mistake, but we’ll present both sides accordingly.
You'll see controversies tossed back and forth on our opinion page; however, that's the place for that sort of debate. Many times, I've fielded phone calls that criticized us for running a conservative viewpoint and vice versa with a liberal viewpoint, and our stance is always the same – that's the place for it. Everyone has an opinion.
Martha did a fantastic job digging into as many sources as were available to us to research the statue after a statement Gov. Andy Beshear made earlier in the week addressing the statue stirred the controversy. Of course, the governor has no jurisdiction as far as we can ascertain. He can make statements to whatever end he wants; however, the statue doesn't belong to the county, or the state for that matter, as you'll see in Martha's story.
In our editorial meeting earlier this week, even before the governor's remarks, I was explicit to the news staff that we'll cover anything and everything that happens regarding the statue, but the newspaper won't take sides. That's when Martha came up with the idea of her story after reading multiple accounts of the statue's origin and the debate volleyed on Facebook.
While the decision of the statue's course going forward is far from over, it's good to get some clarity on some of the background. It should, at the very least, clear up some of the fog that's descended on the situation.
We try to walk through issues of this magnitude like we're traversing a land mine, which is what most controversial issues are anyway.
Some people will never change their mind no matter what facts are presented, and in America, that's the beauty of living in a country of the free and the brave, which is a segue for this weekend's celebration of Flag Day on Sunday.
We have always been, and will always be, a nation of diversity, and to me, the flag allows that diversity to exist as long as it doesn't infringe on the right of others. Racism has come to the forefront of our nation and has no place in our society.
That flag should represent that every man and woman is created equal in the eyes of their creator.
I always think of people as people and I personally never categorize anyone based on something like a skin color, and if you do, you're part of the problem. God created man in the image of Himself and not based on a skin color.
So, as the statue's journey materializes, I'll commend the protestors for their peaceful demonstrations. Awareness will change the world; however, rioting and looting presents a whole new avenue of problems.
Whatever happens going forward, we'll bring it to you as it unfolds. As I mentioned before, it's our job.
Happy Flag Day!
