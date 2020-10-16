We've been inundated with calls and emails from our readers wanting to hear from all the candidates running in the local election. So, we sent out a questionnaire to each candidate last week with the stipulation that it was to returned to us by today.
We'll compile their answers and print them Tuesday, two weeks before the election. That should give you ample time to evaluate your choice for voting.
Since it's a presidential election year, turnout will likely be very good. However, if you've already resolved that you're not going to waste your time, let me urge you to rethink your decision.
There are many issues in this election (or any election for that matter) that need your voice to be heard. Once you make your choice, pay attention to the agenda and see that each elected official stays with their promise. They work for you.
We cover every city council meeting and we print every release that a state official sends us when it directly affects us. We interview officials often to keep you informed of their progress.
The questions the candidates for city council are three that have been in some of your inquiries to us, such as:
1. Do you think an increase in the Payroll Tax will be considered by the council during your term to make up for the lost revenue due to COVID-19 and the closing of Briggs & Stratton? If so, would you be in favor of an increase?
2. Are there any projects or new programs/ideas that you would like to see brought before the council?
3. Are there any present programs/policies or areas of city government that you are concerned about and would like to see changed or improved?
Mary Beth Imes and Shannon Davis-Roberts are running for the 5th District seat in the Kentucky House of Representative that will be vacated by Larry Elkins. We asked them:
1. What impact can you have on the chaotic system of state unemployment considering many have still not received any benefits since filing in March?
2. Do you have any programs/ideas/policies that you would like to promote for the 5th District?
3. What incentives can you support for potential industry to locate to the 5th District?
Once the candidates respond, or if they don't respond, we'll let you know. But, the bottom line is, you need to know what's going on with your tax money and how our elected officials are working for us.
Same with the presidential election. You need to choose a candidate that expresses your values, and remember, both sides have flaws. There are no perfect human beings.
Also, the clerk's office has scheduled to run another sample ballot on Oct. 28 that will run in our legal section of the paper in classifieds. Take a careful look and make sure of your choices.
One question that has come up is the candidates’ position on the Confederate statue. We didn't ask the question in our Forum because the statue is on county property. As a side note, the city council voted unanimously to move the statue; however, it was an opinion vote only. The city council has no power to initiate the statue staying or moving.
Voting isn't to be taken lightly. Too often, the American people have put their heads in the sand, then complain when their taxes are messed with or lose some privilege.
Get out and vote. Early voting has already started. Be heard.
