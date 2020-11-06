Next Wednesday is Veterans Day. I don't have the vocabulary to adequately honor the men and women who have defended this great nation. My wife and I try to thank every veteran we see wearing a hat or some other emblem signifying their service. They mean something to us. It takes a special person to make that commitment. A person who puts others in front of themselves.
My son-in-law, Staff Sgt. Jon Weaver, is a veteran. He was deployed in Iraq for more than 1,000 days and I can't imagine what that young man went through fighting for our country. It brings tears to my eyes thinking that this man, whom I love like a son, put his life on the line to make sure our freedom stays intact. I may not support the reason we send our troops into battle, but I'll always support the men and women who serve and do it without asking questions.
Jon went into service at a young age and saw his best friend, Specialist José Chavella, killed beside him. He doesn't talk about that much, but it had to have been tough. I can't imagine.
As a reader of this newspaper, you'll notice we do our best to draw attention to patriotism throughout our pages. One of the first things I did when I arrived at the Ledger nearly seven years ago was put the American flag in our logo. I'm not on a bandwagon with it; it means something to me.
The stars and stripes has stood the test of time. It withstood a Civil War that still has an effect on our nation, two World Wars and numerous other conflicts. The men and women who defend her deserve more than a day set aside.
The flag has even been burned by some in the name of a protest, and to me, that's a dirty shame and cowardly. But these men and women defended protesters’ rights to do so as their freedom of speech. If a person thinks there are injustices, then stand up and do something about it. Burning Old Glory doesn't change that injustice; taking action does.
We get to publish opinions in this newspaper - some you like, some you may not care for. Nevertheless, veterans have provided us the freedom to publish both sides of the issue.
We also publish stories on men and women who served, and as long as I'm publisher, we'll continue to so that. I enjoy reading about their accounts, and so do our readers.
When I was in high school, my principal was a veteran. Thomas Hagy was a paratrooper in the Normandy invasion and the type of man who could not be rattled. He always had the same demeanor – calm and collected. I remember when he walked down the hall at my high school, he kept one hand in his pocket and he whistled a slow deliberate tune, sometimes Sinatra. He wore a tweed fedora and he drove a Cadillac.
When I got into the editorial department of the newspaper several years ago, one thing I wanted to do was interview him about his experience on D-Day.
At first, he was hesitant. He didn't want any attention drawn to himself. I've found most veterans I know feel that way. Nevertheless, he agreed.
When I started my cassette recorder, I remember thinking I hope this is a clear recording because I was about to hear about a historic event and his account might have never been on tape before.
Mr. Hagy brought out medals and other paraphernalia for me to look at, including an ammunition box he wore on his belt during the attack.
One thing about interviewing such a man was getting to know what it was like from start to finish – from the time he got on the plane to head to his jump destination until it was over. He told me about getting ready for the flight and how he and his men were not sure if they'd ever get to see their families again. But, they did it anyway.
When he jumped into the darkness, everything was pitch black. He told me about taking the beach once they had landed and what it was like going through the small villages. At one point in telling the story, he picked up the ammunition box that he had brought out for the interview and indicated a hole in it. Enemy fire had hit that box instead of him. Although a dangerous undertaking, he told how God spared his life.
This makes the statement that it takes a special person to make the commitment ring true.
The details of that battle were chilling and made me appreciate even more what soldiers have done and continue to do. All in the name of freedom.
On Veterans Day and every day, always take the time to thank a veteran when you see one. Jon, Chavella, Mr. Hagy and those like them deserve it.
