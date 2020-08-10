It’s the time of year when we ask you to rate our performance. If you’ll look at the graphic on this page, there’s a list of some items that are included in our daily lineup. We value your opinion.
My wife, Angela, and I have lived here almost seven years and it’s important to me for us to have our pulse on the community.
Newspapers all over the country have had challenges and although the metro newspapers have suffered the most, community newspapers haven’t been immune. That may ring true for some, but not here in Murray. You have made our paper what it is today.
It may be true over the years that we’ve made expense adjustments, but we’ve been blessed that our circulation numbers remain strong and have actually grown. I attribute that to listening to your comments and advice.
While we can’t do every suggestion, we certainly take every opinion to heart for consideration. We always have room for improvement, however, I can lay down at night and sleep knowing that we gave it everything we had that day to bring you the news in a timely fashion.
Take the time to fill out the survey and mail it or drop it off at our office. You can even take a photo of it with your smart phone and e-mail it to us. Any way you choose, we want to hear from you. Your vote counts.
Also this month, we’re starting the nomination process for our Favorites Section and this year we’re changing it up a bit. Not everyone likes change, but, this is going to allow us to become more efficient in the Favorites process.
This year’s Favorites will encompass a two-part process. First, we’ll do a nomination process this month and then in September, you’ll have the opportunity to cast your vote on the top three nominations to determine who’ll be the Favorite representing their perspective field.
Before, the voting was a la carte and sometimes there may have been 50 nominees per category. This way, the top three nominees, be it a business or a person, will be presented for voting.
We’ve structured the voting two ways. You can vote online and by ballot. Online votes will be per IP address and to submit a ballot by mail or in person, you must be a subscriber, which we’ll verify when they come in.
So if you have a favorite business or person, make sure to nominate them and have all your friends and relatives nominate them to be sure they’re in the top three.
Since this is a little different, we’ll publish the new rules throughout the month as a reminder. Thanks again for making us part of your day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.