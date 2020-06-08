I can tell by conversations around the office and out in the business world that everyone is ready for the pandemic to cease and desist. The protest headlines has superseded the COVID-19 headlines for the most part; however, the coronavirus still out there.
Personally, my outlook on it has changed; I have a healthy respect for it and I’m usually on flu protocol year-round, in that I’m a hand-washer and sanitizer all the time. I’m just playing closer attention now.
I can’t say enough about the staff here at the Murray Ledger & Times for their efforts in keeping our newspaper rolling during this crisis. When this pandemic came down the pike a few months ago, no one knew what to expect and we circled the wagons for a game plan in any event.
The game plan for the newsroom, should one of us test positive, was to get their editorial copy and pages into the office via remotely and we would have production staff send pages. Not an easy feat to pull off; however, we wanted to stay relevant for our readers.
Thank God, nothing of the sort happened and we haven’t missed a beat. We had our lobby closed, but with a plan in place for anyone who may have missed a delivery or wanted to renew their subscriptions, and all of it came off without a hitch. We left a stack of papers in the lobby with an envelope, and the honor system worked magnificently – which bodes well for this community and their integrity.
With the shutdowns across the country and especially Calloway County, our first concern was having enough local news with meetings and events on hold. However, Hawkins Teague and John Wright have taken care of the aforesaid duties and are still doing a great job reporting your local news. They do an excellent job making their profession proud. Martha Andrus, our community editor, was also concerned since her staple in the paper is her societal relationship with the community and the community’s reciprocal relationship with her. I’m constantly getting compliments for her columns and the features we run in her section. She takes enormous pride in detail, and the results speak for themselves. During this period, has surprisingly had more than enough to keep the Community News flourishing.
And that leaves sports. With KHSAA and the rest of the sports world closing their gates and locking their concession stands, we wondered: what would we do with our sports pages? That seemingly daunting task sat on Blake Bernier’s shoulders. Blake, along with Hailey Watson, has produced features I would’ve never thought of, and although the shutdown has still pushed sports on the shelf, Blake has more features to come in the coming weeks. A special thanks to Dave Winder and the Murray State Athletics department for their partnership before, during and into the future with us.
Chris Woodall, our advertising manager, has been on the spot taking care of our customers’ needs through it all, and that’s not easy with non-essential business forced to close. Although I’m not sure I quite understand what “non-essential” means. It must be a political term, because all our businesses in Murray are essential, thank you very much. At any rate, Chris has managed to keep us flowing, and for his unwavering efficiency, I’m thankful.
In the main office, Abby Bradley and Sherry Holt have kept circulation, classifieds and the bookkeeping department – just to mention a few of their daily tasks – rolling and have met all their challenges with flying colors with Georgana Fitzgerald joining the ranks. We couldn’t operate without their meticulous work each day.
Andy Glover, our graphics artist, has also gone above and beyond in page layout and ad design through our journey stepping up to the plate in every sense of the word.
And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the press and the mailroom, who without, all our efforts would be in vain. David Stom, our pressroom foreman, wears many hats and never gets the recognition he deserves. Although he’s behind the scenes (and I’m sure he likes it better that way), David makes things happen. There are many times, there are mechanical breakdowns that get repaired that I never know about until the next day. Not because he’s trying to keep anything under wraps, but because he’s the type of employee who just gets the job done and moves on to the next task at hand.
His crew consists of Michael Vandeventure, who has come into his own as a journeyman pressman. Michael has grown since he started and perfected his craft to be an asset to us. By the way, we’re looking for two more mechanical individuals to join David in the press crew, so if anyone is interested, send a resumé. There’s an ad in today’s paper.
In the mailroom, Ricky Hale is another dedicated worker in his field, and his experience keeps me from worrying at night because I know he’s taking care of getting the inserts in your paper and the newspaper channeled where it needs to go.
Ricky’s crew is also a dedicated group, and Ricky told me last week that they were as close-knit as family and their chemistry shows that. Casey McKinney, Brandon Overby, Mikal Hughes, Jeremy Price and Tony Tinsley make sure their production is on queue.
After we finish the daily package, getting it to our readers is still no easy task. We have four in-house carriers, Melissa and Jackie Young, Charlotte Toon, Dave Godar and Steve Duncan who you’ll hear from early in the morning to midday driving through your neighborhoods either boxing your paper or tossing it on your driveway. We’re thankful that, without fail, they’re on the job each day making sure you receive your papers.
And a special thanks for the Murray Post Office who delivers many of our county papers.
When it’s all said and done, I can’t say how much I appreciate all involved with the Murray Ledger & Times daily production and how everyone presses their shoulders to the plow every day. Hat’s off.
