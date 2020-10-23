Don't you hate it when politicians toss policy back and forth like a political football? Everyone thinks they have the best way and their adversary is totally wrong. Maybe that's what competitive nature is all about. The problem is, when politics is involved, not everyone comes out a winner.
We've heard about the Affordable Care Act for a few years now. Some politicians want to keep it, some want to abolish it and some don't know what they want to do with it.
I'm never going to read the stacks of pages to find out what it is all about and even if I did, I'm not sure I could decipher it's meaning. But what I can do is speak from experience.
We've had the same medical insurance ever since I began with the company. It's not as good as some, but it's been a lot better than others. That middle of the road wasn't that bad - at one time.
As soon as the ACA was passed, the coverage was reduced, and the premiums and deductibles skyrocketed. I literally pay more in premiums, co-pays and deductibles per year than the actual insurance pays on medical visits. In short, the ACA has hurt us at our company.
I have never "shopped" for medical services before now. Instead of arbitrarily going to a facility my primary physician refers me to for a test, MRI, x-ray or other procedure and I go without asking questions, I now make a few calls first. Maybe I should've been doing this all along, however, has anyone ever thought about this in the past? Who knows? Maybe things wouldn't have been so out of kilter if we'd done this all along.
I have found that you can save hundreds of dollars out of pocket if you price procedures. It's a horrible inconvenience, however, hundreds of dollars makes an impact on ones' budget.
Now for the other side of the coin. I have a friend who lost his job a few months back. He's 61 years old, so he's too young for Medicare, even if he signs up on early SSI. He explored the possibility of going on the Affordable Care Act and he found out that his premiums were going to be $0. That's correct. He will have no premiums and his coverage will be a lot better than my medical insurance.
I'm thankful he has coverage and that it's a good medical plan. He lost his employment through no fault of his own, so ACA works for him. Why did it mess with mine?
I don't mind paying for my coverage. It's a cost of living, but what I don't like is the lopsided formula, hence the political football. I liked my medical coverage before ACA. We had to pay a portion, however, it didn't touch what our out-of-pocket is now.
There may be nations that can have government healthcare that works for their citizens. I find it hard to believe our government can handle it. They can barely hold a session with all of them in same room, much less reach an agreement that's conducive for their constituents. It's too easy to pander to a group with talking points than to actually try to make it work categorically. Most politicians forget what they promised when they were campaigning anyway once they get sworn into office.
One thing is for sure. Something has to be done. I've heard politicians say millions will lose their healthcare if ACA is repealed. I don't want my friend to lose his healthcare. That would be a travesty. No one knows what to expect when they're sent for tests.
But, something has to be done for people that have medical coverage that requires a $3,000 and above deductible.
We're not all in this together until everything is fixed.
