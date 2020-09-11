I hope as Americans we never become so disimpassioned that we forget what happened to this nation 19 years ago today. The attack on the World Trade Center. It was a day that is forever etched in my mind and a time that I realized that this nation’s sovereignty cannot be taken for granted.
Anyone that is at least in their mid-20s should recollect what they were doing when America was attacked by radical terrorists. Thinking about it still makes my blood boil.
That morning, I was in North Carolina taking school pictures for a private school when a teacher came and interrupted and told us that a plane had flown into the World Trade Center. I didn’t think much about it at that time, I have been in news long enough that almost nothing surprises me.
Of course, I envisioned a Cessna or maybe a Piper or some other small plane had a mishap and inadvertently crashed into one of the towers. Never in my wildest news coverage in my career could I have imagined what was taking place. No American could have.
As the story developed and I realized it was a jet, I tried to maintain what I was doing and that was pose the kids for their school pictures, but things went south quickly. I had a hard time concentrating on getting through the session.
While setting up a photography set, I always used a hand-held light meter to measure light exposure. In order for me to take the reading, I had to disconnect the flash cord from the camera and connect to the meter for a synchronized flash setting because we didn’t have wireless at the time. I took the reading and reconnected the lights and put the meter in my pocket.
I began to walk toward the next student to set the pose when I felt a tug near my pocket. I looked down and saw the long strap attached to the light meter pulling out of my pocket. I realized that it had looped on the tripod. I turned to see the camera slowly falling forward. I watched as thousands of dollars of camera equipment was about to crash to the ground and I wasn’t close enough to stop it. The camera lens took the impact of the fall and it was my best portrait lens. Needless to say, the glass was shattered and the room got quiet as everyone had seen it happen. Luckily, I had a backup in the case to finish the job. But, that was the least of my concerns and the last thing on my mind, especially when I found out a second jet had crashed into the second tower.
I finished the photo job and we packed up the equipment and headed home. The eeriness of that trip was unnerving. We were traveling north on I-77 from North Carolina to Virginia and anyone who has traveled that corridor knows that it’s always slammed with traffic like I-40 usually is from Nashville to Knoxville.
That day, there was virtually no traffic. All planes had been grounded, so air traffic was non-existent and it seemed the silence was almost surreal. I had my XM Radio tuned in listening to the events unfold as the unthinkable had stained our nation.
Another thing I remember about that day and the months that followed was the unity the majority of the country felt. We all mourned the loss of unsuspecting Americans in the towers and watched the rescue workers dig through mangled steel and concrete hoping to find survivors.
Tragically, almost 3,000 perished from that attack and it took almost a decade to find the leader who was at the head of the terrorist attack. My dad called me that Sunday on May 1, 2011, and told me that Osama Bin Laden had been killed and I immediately started searching the news coverage.
When Rob O’Neal came to Murray a few years ago, he detailed the events and described the raid and how he sent Bin Laden into eternity. I was mesmerized at how that Seal Team made it in and the variables they faced to take down the number one terrorist in the world.
We live in the greatest country in the world. Let’s keep it that way.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.