I see a lot of news articles and columns come across my desk each day. We report hard and soft news with facets in between, so there's never a dull moment. All of us have different interests and that's the harmony that makes the world go around, or at least it should.
My wife was out of town for a few weeks. She went to our hometown in Virginia to visit family, an opportunity we don't have often. I traveled to pick her up a couple weeks ago and while back in that particular Commonwealth, we took the opportunity to take scenic drives through the mountains.
I never get tired of looking at God's landscapes. His artistry of lakes, rivers, mountains and streams invigorate me. We explore Land Between the Lakes almost every week and that never gets old.
While in Virginia, Angela and I went to a secluded area called the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Management Area. It's nestled in the mountains with Laurel Bed Lake, a 330-acre lake, 3600-feet above sea level with small mouth bass, trout and bluegill. It's a lake that prohibits large motors with only 9.9 HP or less allowed. Most people fish from a canoe or kayak.
A stream flows from the top of the mountain through a magnificent gorge with huge boulders and waterfalls and settles through a valley winding beside fields and a forest area. A daily fishing permit is required for enthusiasts.
We went to the area as a sightseeing adventure and I began talking about getting back into fishing. There was a time I made sure to take at least one day a week at Clinch Mountain fishing the streams. The solitude and challenge of hiking through that gorge and fishing for trout was one of the greatest nature experiences I've had and getting to visit it rekindled my interest in trout fishing.
On Tuesday, I was reading Duane Bolin's column and when I saw the headline, “A River Runs Through It,” I was immediately drawn in. Admittedly, I saw the movie, which is one of my top three favorite movies of all time, and while reading Duane's column, I found myself back in time and reliving similar experiences. Duane did a magnificent job painting the picture and as I finished reading his column, it left me wanting more. I plan to purchase the book and we'll watch the movie again as well.
It's funny how things have a way of falling into place. After I read Duane's column, my wife picked me up for lunch and on the way back to work, she said, ‘Your present is in.’ I looked at her quizzically and she said she had confirmation it was at home.
You see, Tuesday was my birthday. So, she retrieved my surprise and brought it back to my office. Whatever it was, was in a cardboard tube and I immediately thought she'd bought me some sort of print. Unlike her, I'm constantly throwing out hints and she knows my tastes in artists, etc. and it's not uncommon for her to pull a surprise on me.
I opened one end of the cylinder and didn't see the edges of a print, but in looking further, pulled out a fishing rod, a St. Croix Trout Series. She had no idea I had just read the column earlier, and to have everything come full circle was serendipitous.
That Trout Series rod was something I've always wanted and she, as usual, made my day extra special.
She had contacted my son-in-law, Jon, who is an avid fisherman, for advice and he responded with quite a selection of choices. Angela's way of making things happen speaks of her thoughtfulness, exquisite taste and charm. The next thing she did was hand me my fishing license. It was like getting a present when I was a kid that required batteries and finding out that the batteries were already installed.
There are special events in life we'll never forget, and this is certainly going to join the ranks of that category.
