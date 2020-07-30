There was a time in my early 20s that I thought I had all the answers. (My wife may argue that’s still the case). However, I could argue my points and there was no one that could change my mind.
It was then, my life took a turn. The daily newspaper where I was working at the time had an opening in the camera department. Since I’ve always had a prodigious love for photography, I moved into that position and began working with a man named Barry Winters. I had never worked around someone like him, he was quite different.
He was a true professional and loved shooting Kodachrome. I can’t write that line without thinking about Paul Simon’s lyrics.
Barry was talented and showed me several things in that profession, but, one thing that stands out in my mind is our long discussions about philosophy and how he made me prove my points.
Our philosophical discussions would usually start out rather calm and he would pick a subject because he knew how I felt and he liked to argue. On some things, we never were convinced that the other was right, but, there were times that we both had to concede that the other had a good point.
Admittedly, there were times I would also provoke a discussion and he usually became animated, whether he was standing on a table and giving his opinion or storming out because neither of us would budge.
I couldn’t make a blanket statement without proper vetting about religion or politics. He never practiced Taoism, but we spoke about it often.
Music choices were no different. I had a specific taste in music, but it was our discussions that led me to consider all genres and broadening my horizons was a good thing in my opinion. I began listening to Tchaikovsky and I don’t remember a Christmas in years that Angela and I haven’t watched a “Nutcracker” ballet production somewhere.
I also never listened to talk radio at the time mainly because our local stations didn’t carry it and I certainly never listened to public television or radio. If there was nothing on TV, I found something else to do.
But NPR was all Barry listened to and when we had time or had lunch in the office, we listened to that programming. It was then that I became acquainted with Garrison Keillor and “A Prairie Home Companion.” I also started listening to “Car Talk” with Click and Clack. I love humor and those brothers still crack me up.
The more time we spent together, the more I began to look at life from outside the box. I never take anyone’s word for anything, I have to have concrete evidence before I’m convinced.
Although I’m sure conversations with Barry had a lot to do with that, years in the news business, along with dealing with people, has solidified that philosophy.
Angela and I will be talking about something we saw on Facebook, which I think is one of the evils of our time by the way, and then will discuss it. My first reaction when either one of us see something is to look at the source. If it’s an erroneous website, don’t believe it. Always consider the source.
If working with Barry taught me one thing, it’s that one should respect your fellow human beings and even though philosophies are different, everyone has a right to it. The important thing is when it’s all said and done, we can shake hands and still be friends. Shaking hands may not be the proper thing to do these days according to the so-called experts, but you get my drift.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
