Memorial Day has often been thought of as the holiday that kicks off summer. With the temperatures reaching the upper 80s the last few days, it certainly would be a hard point to contradict. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating with our families during this coveted extended weekend. I personally can’t wait to spend the next few days with my family.
While we’re wondering how we’re going to get that barbecue stain out of the front of our shirts on our overeager quest to try those ribs or steaks or whatever your choice of entrée, don’t forget the true meaning of this recognized holiday. Memorializing those who died fighting for our freedom.
When I visit a soldier’s grave, I’m overwhelmed at the commitment that person made for their country. Some had everything they could ever want in life and could’ve had a great life without a military stint. However, people like NFL great, Pat Tillman, tossed his professional football uniform aside while donning military attire to defend his country.
Tillman could’ve continued in the NFL and who knows how far he could’ve gone? Maybe a Super Bowl ring or two. Or maybe just millions of dollars in the bank. He didn’t. He gave all following the attacks on Sept. 11 by enlisting in the military. He did something about his passion.
Everyone has an opinion, but sometimes that’s as far as it goes. People hash words on social media or on a printed page. Tillman put his convictions in motion.
I heard a good friend of mine, or at least I consider him a good friend, tell me he read a columnist talking about kneeling while the national anthem is being played. That’s not what this column is about if you’re already forming that opinion I spoke about earlier. This column is about a different aspect of doing something that speaks volumes about your convictions.
The highly controversial kneeling while the national anthem is played has been highly politicized, we already know that. It’s put a dividing line in our nation.
My friend said the column he read was about athletes kneeling in protest. The columnist offered that if an athlete chooses to kneel, he or she should do it in a way that affects themselves to get their point across. Let me explain.
The NFL was the first place kneeling occurred when San Francisco quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, refused to stand in the pregame while the anthem was played. The spark became an eternal flame of sorts.
To the columnist’s point, what if an NFL player knelt after kickoff in the field of play? Not in the end zone where the officials would give the team a 25-yard spot, but just across the goal line, say on the 1-yard line.
Or for a basketball player on a tip-off. The player takes the possession and just kneels down giving up the possession. That would bring attention to a player’s cause without affecting people who are offended or perceive the kneeling for the anthem dishonoring the flag.
If you are for or against the kneeling for the anthem, that’s your prerogative. The men and women we honor this weekend fought for your First Amendment rights. But, before we sound off with idle words or actions, we should put those actions into more involved action.
Tillman did without hesitation.
Mike Davis is the publisher of the Murray Ledger & Times. He may be reached at mdavis@murrayledger.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
