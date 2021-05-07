I recently took a trip out of town to visit my daughter and her family. Traveling through Indiana, I noticed something every time I stopped for gas or food. The thing that stood out to me was very few people were wearing masks. I found it interesting that the ratio there versus Murray was so different.
Of course, it was actually the day that President Joe Biden announced the change in the CDC mask mandate - which is a column in and of itself, but one for another day.
With the variances in masks, I decided to do a little experiment. Some places that I stopped, I wore a mask and some places I didn’t wear a mask. I noticed that when I didn’t wear a mask no one really paid attention. It seemed like everything was like it was a year and a half ago before the pandemic hit the world. However, when I did wear a mask at some stops along the way, I felt ostracized. One place, the cashier wouldn’t look me in the eye, while she greeted everyone else.
There were no scientific variables in my experiment, it was just a ‘let’s see what happens’ kind of thought process. But, I’ll say the same result happened every time.
The politicization of masks may have blurred the line for the truth. Science has been so all over the place, we have to make the best choice possible for ourselves. To each his own, as long as you don’t infect me. But, again that’s another column for another day.
Another instance happened on my trip to see the family when one evening we went out for dinner. My grandson is a two-and-a-half year old ball of fire with a personality bigger than life. He has no fear or if he does, I don’t know about it.
We picked out a restaurant, then sat down while we waited on our order. I’ve been a germaphobe for the better part of my adult life even before anyone knew about COVID-19. My wife, Angela and I, typically carry a bottle of hand sanitizer with us or a bottle of spray alcohol everywhere we go, so don’t be surprised (or offended) if you see us in a restaurant with either on our table. I’m always going to do that and as far as social distancing, I don’t want to be within 10 feet of another person unless it’s Angela or my immediate family. So the six feet was no problem for me. Like I said, I’ve always been that way.
When our food came, the usual task of getting my grandson settled and eating was as it always is - hectic. After we were partially through our meal, my grandson struck up a conversation with a lady sitting at the adjacent table. He opened with, “I’m eating my Happy Meal.” To which, the lady sitting beside us cracked up laughing.
Although we weren’t at McDonalds, everything he’s eating in a restaurant is a Happy Meal. That goes to show you what a great job McDonalds does in their marketing campaign. Throw a toy and a smaller portion together and Happy Meal becomes a part of culture.
But a Happy Meal isn’t the point I’m driving. The point I’m actually making is the lady at the next table’s skin wasn’t the same as my grandson’s. He doesn’t know the difference and neither does my granddaughter or even my daughter and husband for that matter.
My grandson saw a friendly face and that’s all he saw. He recognized that there was a fellow human nearby that seemed friendly to him and he wanted to say hello. I never said anything about it, I kind of kept the thought to myself that he doesn’t see color. However, when we left the restaurant, I wanted a selfie of all of us out front. My daughter whispered to me while we were lining up about him striking up a conversation with the lady at the next table. She also mentioned she’s glad her kids don’t see color. I had to smile. She and I often think alike.
I’m proud of my family for letting the natural process take place. I feel like racism is taught, not inherent.
National media, political candidates and especially professional athletes should take a lesson. Racism would die on the vine if we all approached life like children do.
Then, we could all comment to our neighbor - we’re just eating a ‘Happy Meal.’
