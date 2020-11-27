The Christmas rush is officially launched. I spoke last week in my column about supporting our local restaurants, and this week I want to emphasize the need to support all our other local businesses.
In today’s edition are the Shop Small Business Saturday pages with local retailers advertising some of their specials. Please take the time to visit them in whatever regard they’re offering their products and services, either online or in-person. Local businesses have invested their time, money and available resources to put their products on shelves for the season. As local patrons, let’s make a concerted effort to support them.
The complexion of Black Friday has forever changed. Gone are the days when patrons would line up on Thursday after their Thanksgiving dinner or the following morning for big box stores to open their doors. That had begun to change even before COVID-19 hit, with stores beginning their Black Friday sales days in advance.
Stores were looking for ways to capture as much of the consumer revenue spent this time of year and the anticipation of the sale gave way to who gets to open first. That coupled with criticism of opening on turkey day prompted different strategies.
The competitive world of retail had gotten out of hand anyway. I would just shake my head when my wife would make a pact with friends and family to invade the retail battlefield on the proclaimed busiest shopping day of the year. She always invited me to go; however, my answer was always that I wouldn’t go if they were giving away the items that were on sale. Here’s where the eye roll would come in.
Remember when the biggest shopping blitz of the season began with the Sears and Roebuck Christmas Wish Book? That catalog was all but worn out by Christmas Eve with kids (and adults, if the truth was known) folding down its pages.
Sears founder Richard Sears started a printed mailer in 1888 advertising watches and jewelry as the postal service became more developed. The Sears catalogue evolved into a bigger product and started adding other items and even printed in color by 1897. It eventually became what it was while we were growing up. For more than a decade, it became a household item.
Then, in 1993, the company decided to quit publishing the Big Book Catalog and the website said they still do specialty catalogs including the Christmas Wish Book and others. I haven’t seen one in years. Now they’re gone altogether.
The corporation’s thought premise of making everything online was ill-timed. You could see Sears began to fade from that moment. There might have been other factors, but not having their staple product in front of their customers was a factor they didn’t overcome.
Awareness and being in front of your customers is paramount. If you fail to present yourself, customers forget about you. Generation X and Baby Boomers knew who Sears was and stood for, but those generations that came afterward began to lose touch. Not everyone likes to shop Amazon.
That’s why our local customers are bringing their awareness with their products in front of you, our most important commodity. There’s something to be said about walking into a local business and the sales person, who you have a connection with, helps you find that item you need. Show them your support.
Happy Thanksgiving and may God bless each of you.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.