Everywhere you look, the community theme is to buy local. After all, the local economy is of the utmost importance to the livelihood of all of us. We're all in this together, if I may offer that cliche.
That being said, the importance of keeping dollars local as much as possible actually means more than you think. This especially rings true in our business, your local newspaper. There are some interesting facts you may or may not know.
All aspects of how we partner with the community, either with readers or advertisers, has a ripple effect that has a far reach. Directly, it affects nearly 25 employees who work diligently to get this product in your hands every day.
Once the newspaper leaves our employees’ hands, we have a couple of methods to get our product delivered – by newspaper carrier and mail carrier.
We would love to be 100% newspaper carrier-delivered; however, some situations dictate otherwise. We rely on the postal service to deliver same day to some of our readers.
Our delivery affects both types of carriers – newspaper and mail. To dial it even further down, those carriers depend on mechanics to work on their vehicles, the local convenience store for fuel and the local auto dealers, and the list goes on and on.
We run legal advertising, and that affects contractors bidding on local and state projects. Local contractors purchase their supplies from local vendors, who advertise with us and in turn, support their families for yet another trickle down effect.
Our faithful advertisers partner with us to market their inventory and services, and patronizing them supports their employees who, in turn, support their families.
Who do advertisers reach when they entrust us with their marketing strategies? People who are invested in our community with money to spend. It's a given fact that our subscribers purchase the Murray Ledger & Times to stay current with community events. We are also a terrific source for putting our advertisers in front of our readers.
How many readers can you count on with every issue? We know we have about 10,000-15,000 average readers per day. An issue may come to Aunt Jessie's house and she may pass it to several family members and friends. Or we may have an issue that is laying in a waiting room at a local car dealer, insurance agent, medical office, real estate, etc. that may be read by 20 or 30 people per day giving us exponential coverage.
From time-to-time, we have a business who says they're going to try advertising on Facebook. Let's think about that for a minute.
There have been times people have told me an outrageous story about someone or something they saw in the news. When I ask where they saw it, the Facebook source turned out to be false. Not to discount everything you see on Facebook; it has a measure of merit and a lot of people do use Facebook.
We use Facebook to link stories back to our website and get readers on front of advertisers who take advantage of online and our e-edition. But to rely solely on Facebook is akin to having blinders on.
There is one thing to remember: Facebook is not local. In my opinion, instead of lining the pockets of a billionaire somewhere, there are media outlets in our town that work hard to keep you in touch with your community. We encourage diversity in advertising. A successful business utilizes all resources as a marketing strategy.
The main thing is utilize local. If you don't use local media to advertise, why expect customers to buy local? We're all in this together, and that's something to think about.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
