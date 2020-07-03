The summer now in full swing, one question we get often is if fall sports will take place. I’m afraid we’re still no closer to having an answer than we were four months ago, and no one actually knows.
We’ve all speculated that there are conditions that can be met to allow them to happen; however, there’s nothing set in stone. One thing is for sure, athletes cannot perform in masks. With the excessive heat and even for indoor sports, it’s impossible to wear a mask in competition.
No matter which side of the fence you’re on about wearing masks, it’s difficult. Even going to the grocery store with one on is difficult, much less play football or basketball. I don’t fault people who do, but for me, I have trouble. I’m claustrophobic anyway, so I have trouble putting on a turtleneck without a panic. I don’t like anything binding my face.
To wear a facemask, or not to wear a facemask? That is the question. We have local businesses that are requiring it, or so their signage says, but I’ve yet to see anyone enforce it.
Personally, I’ve been back and forth as to its validity. After the news cycles scaring everyone half to death once the COVID-19 ramped up, we were told the masks didn’t work, then they told us they did. Wearing masks has been the brunt of many jokes around the office, but let’s take a serious look at it.
If you read our Letters to the Editor section on the Opinion Page, you’ll find the matter is as split as any other topic in the news. People are passionate about their beliefs. Some feel like not wearing one is disrespectful to other people, while others stand their ground as their freedoms are being leaned on.
If there’s one thing we’ve learned through this, it’s that we only have as much freedom as the government allows and the jury is still out as to how much is going too far.
You can get the answer you want by flipping channels. You don’t want to wear a mask, there’s a channel out there downplaying it. You think it’s important, two channels over, you can get all the fuel you need to argue your case for the need for a mask.
The truth is, both ways may have merits. I think a barrier between a virus is a good thing; however, in my opinion, social distancing is the best defense and washing hands and using sanitizer is key. That has worked for me during past flu seasons.
If I’m in a public restroom, I never touch the handles. I use a paper towel, or in cases where there’s only hand dryers, I fish in my pocket for an old receipt to provide a barrier.
I’ve been doing that for years, even before Matt Lauer did an investigative story on the cleanliness of hotel rooms on “The Today Show.”
My daughter has argued that we need a certain amount of resistance to germs. It doesn’t matter, I’m still not touching handles unless I can’t help it.
If I was going to be up close and personal in a crowd, I may attempt a mask, but if I’m social distancing, I don’t.
We run a daily graphic on the number of cases locally and nationally and those that have recovered. What we don’t have access to are when it comes to new cases, how many people are actually sick. I have a friend who does medical coding and they have told me their testing was asymptomatic. What does that mean (other than the obvious, of course)?
I saw a report of 45,000 new cases in the United States on Wednesday of this week. How many of those were actually sick, and do asymptomatic people spread the virus? That’s the million-dollar question.
As for fall sports, I’ll be very surprised if there are any, and even winter sports for that matter. Some states are talking about moving fall sports to the winter and winter to spring and playing spring sports late.
One thing’s for sure, as soon as we find out what our local venues decide, we’ll bring it to you first-hand.
On another note, have a safe and happy Fourth of July. Happy birthday, America.
