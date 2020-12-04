In somewhat bit of normalcy, tonight we don warm attire and travel to downtown to enjoy Main Street Merriment. With limited activities and social distancing, the event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree.
The parade originally scheduled for this weekend has been canceled, however, the abridged Friday night celebration will take place.
This is one event in Murray that I described to friends when we first moved here that I thought resembled something from a Norman Rockwell painting. That year was a Charles Dickens Christmas and the downtown shops offered refreshments including warm apple cider while shopping for their goods and wares.
Navigating through this coronavirus with no definite end in sight has been a daunting task. With most of the community events canceled this year, it’s nice to have a few things underway to recognize the season.
Speaking of which, since so many events have been put on the shelf, my wife and I have been venturing around the city and county to see Christmas decorations. We especially like Facetiming with the grandkids to show them some of the local displays. I know that seeing the decorations on the phone doesn’t do them justice, but with limited access to everything, they seem to enjoy it.
Before Thanksgiving, I had made the observation to Angela that not many people were decorating this year. That muse was put to rest after mild weather last weekend.
Most everyone who was going to show their enthusiasm, got out their totes marked ‘Christmas decorations’ and began the untangling of their strings of lights. You can tell those who are organized. They have their adornments in place without fuss and neatly stack their totes until after Christmas. Then there are those who are not so organized. They take forever to get them up and usually don’t take them down until spring.
The selection of lights is all over the spectrum. There are some themed with Christmas music and a couple resemble something out of Chevy Chase’s Christmas Vacation. Well, maybe not that extravagant, but some people have gone all out.
I’ll have to say, some people really know how to accent their homes for the season. Tasteful decorating takes an eye.
Personally, I’m clueless as to decorating. I leave that department up to Angela.
One thing I hate doing is decorating a Christmas tree or anything else. I can sit and look at the finished product for hours, however, to take part in the meticulous arranging of ornaments isn’t my cup of tea.
I love Christmas, every part of it. I’m not saying I’m a Grinch, but I don’t have enough patience to decorate.
We love Christmas musicals, plays and haven’t missed a Nutcracker performance in years. That will change this year. We’ll play the hand we’re dealt and pray for better days.
So, raise your glass of cider and enjoy coming downtown to the festivities, being careful of course.
