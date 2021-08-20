Sometimes he wakes up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night or sometimes he doesn’t sleep at all. Some days are better than others, but almost always, it’s on his mind. As a young man, he had boarded a plane and flew to a world he knew little about, all for a cause for which he felt passion. When he returned to America, his experiences in that foreign land made him a man beyond his years really quick and he had seen things he hoped he would never see again, especially in those dreams.
That young man is my grandchildren’s dad, Jon Weaver - my daughter’s husband. He spent 1,000 days in Afghanistan as a soldier. He took the deployment with pride. He has American flags displayed in some form or fashion all over their house. He wears hats that have the stars and stripes on them, and if you want to make Jon a happy man on special occasions like birthdays, Christmas or Veterans Days, give him something that resonates with his heart, an American flag.
You see, Jon had nothing to do with the decision of American troops to occupy said foreign soil. But, he went anyway because he loves his country. No doubt, there were times when he was over there when he would’ve liked to have been on a lake somewhere stateside with a fishing rod in his hand. Or doing anything other than fighting a war that he didn’t cause. But, he went anyway. He fought and was one of the lucky ones to have returned “only” with the experiences.
Now, we’ve made an unorganized exit from Afghanistan that resembled a vacuum and resulted in the Taliban rushing in to take over like water pouring into a deep hole in the sand as the tide rolls in. Did anyone think for a second that the Taliban wouldn’t do this?
I question if we should’ve been there in the first place. I questioned it 20 years ago and I question it now.
Will there be any stability in the Middle East? I’m hopeful, but it’s doubtful. They abuse women and children, and their barbaric actions are accepted within their religious war.
If you’ve read any part of the Old Testament, you already know that oppression has been going on for centuries and will likely go on long after you and I are gone. I try to be optimistic; however, the indoctrination in that culture has been a key element of failure of peace in the Middle East.
The Biden Administration failed at the Afghanistan exit, and that’s a bipartisan observation. Could the Trump, Obama or Bush administrations have done better? They will all tell you they could, but I don’t know if there’s a right way to leave that country. Hence my question if we should’ve been there in the first place as an occupying force.
I’m far from a military strategist, but we had to do something. I know we had to take out the terrorist that knocked our buildings down and took all those lives. No doubt about it.
We had to strike back – and with all the power that we have available at our disposal – to avenge the attack on the World Trade Center. I’ve often said the Mediterranean Sea needed to be widened, and read into that whatever you may.
Now what? Has all that the men and women fought for in Afghanistan lost forever? I’ve read and seen reports that women and children could function in what we deem a normal society with our occupation, in that they can go to school and navigate in their country without oppression. For that reason, maybe we should’ve had a presence there.
I saw a news conference in the White House of a female Afghan journalist tearfully asking the brass this same question: what is their plan? She didn’t get a favorable answer. I’m afraid that is the reason for mission failure - no extensive planning.
For Jon and the soldiers that served alongside him to help this culture become a free society, they deserved better than that. Unfortunately, politicians run the country.
May God have mercy on the people left behind, and I pray they make it out. Alive.
Mike Davis may be reached at mdavis@murrayledger.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.